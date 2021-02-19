In its first week of reporting the numbers, there have been 12,361 vaccine doses administered to Columbia County residents. This is per the Feb. 17 weekly report by Columbia County Public Health.
The report states that 9,330 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — about 16.2% of the county’s population. Additionally, there have been 3,009 county residents who have received both doses — 5.2% of the overall population.
Of those aged 65 and older, 954 residents have gotten the vaccine. Other age groups to receive the vaccine are:
— Aged 55-64, 510 people
— Aged 45-53, 498 people
— Aged 35-44, 539 people
— Aged 25-34, 365 people
— Aged 18-24, 138 people
— Aged 16-17, 5 people
To see a list of Columbia County community partners that are currently vaccinating eligible individuals, and for information about Columbia County Health and Human Services vaccine clinics, visit the county website — www.co.columbia.wi.us.
While the COVID-19 activity level remains “high” in Columbia County, the county saw another dip in the weekly positive cases. From Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, the county saw 42 positive cases (six per day). In the previous week, the number was in the 60s.
Overall, there have been 50 deaths in the county as a result of COVID-19, and there has been a total of 26,134 negative cases. There are still 46 active investigations by setting — a decrease of 10 from the previous week. The current investigations are in educational facilities (16), non-health care workplaces (13), long-term care facilities (five), health care facilities (three), group housing facilities (two) and “other” settings (eight).
Three drive-through testing sites will be held in the county during the coming weeks. They are:
— Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Portage (at Portage Utility Building), from noon-4 p.m.;
— Friday, Feb. 26 in Cambria (at Cambria Fire Department), from noon-6 p.m.; and
— Tuesday, March 2 in Columbus (at Columbus Water and Light), from noon-6 p.m.
