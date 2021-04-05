As of 2 p.m. on Monday, April 5, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported that 13,023 residents of Columbia County have completed the COVID-19 vaccination process — a total of 22.6% of the population. The DHS reports a population in Columbia County of 57,532.
Additionally, there have been 19,801 residents (34.4% of total population) who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That means that Columbia County has administered 32,824 vaccines.
There were 3,400 vaccines given to Columbia County residents in the week of March 28 — the most in a single week since the process began in the county during the week of Dec. 13.
Across the state, there have been 1,171,309 residents who have completed the vaccination process — slightly more than one-fifth of the state’s population. Also, 1,922,832 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine (one-third of Wisconsin’s population).
These are the current locations in Columbia County for residents to make appointments to get a vaccine shot — Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, Forward Pharmacy in Columbus, Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Prairie Ridge Columbus Hospital, Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Prairie du Sac, SSM Health Insurance Holders and various Walgreens pharmacies. Also, the Hometown Pharmacy stores in Lodi, Pardeeville, Portage, Poynette, Randolph and Rio are currently accepting appointments. Additionally, Columbia County Health and Human Services holds a weekly vaccination clinic every Thursday. Residents should check with the county at 608-742-9255 (or at www.co.columbia.wi.us each Monday for availability.
COVID-19 cases in Columbia County
As of 2 p.m. Monday, April 5, the county has reported 5,208 positive cases of COVID-19 — a total of 36 additional cases since what was reported by the county on March 30.
In total, there have been 2,550 positive tests from males and 2,658 from females.
The total deaths across the county remains at 56 — with none of them occurring to those aged 59 or younger, as reported by the DHS.
