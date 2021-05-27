Columbia County Public Health will be hosting a free walk-in clinic for a first dose Pfizer* COVID-19 vaccine, ages 12 and up, and on Thursday, May 27, from 8 a.m .– 6 p.m., at the Columbia County Health & Human Services Building located at 111 E. Mullett Street, Portage, WI. A Moderna clinic for those returning for second doses is also being held from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Enter the facility at the ADRC entrance. Appointments are not necessary to receive a Pfizer* vaccine, but you are welcome to schedule your appointment https://wi-telegov.egov.com/columbia-county to assure availability.
You must stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine. We request you practice social distancing and wear a mask in the clinic.
*NOTE anyone under 18 MUST be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Visit the following website for further guidance and up to date information at: https://www.co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx