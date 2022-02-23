In a virtual meeting of the School District of Lodi's Medical Advisory Committee on Tuesday afternoon, doctors recommended that the district allow currently required face mask wearing to become optional.
Giving an overview of infection rates in the school district, District Nurse Jean Winter explained that over four weeks the total number of reported COVID-infected students and staff had dropped from a high of 82 at the end of January to eight in the week of Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.
The committee, including Sauk Prairie Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Nathan Grunewald, UW-Health Pediatric Hospitalist Sabrina Butteris, and Lodi Clinic pediatrician and primary care physician Elaine Chao went into closed session to discuss more private, specific case information, which Superintendent Vince Breunig explained that he had also discussed with Sauk Prairie Healthcare primary care and sports medicine physician Masaru Furukawa prior to the meeting.
Returning from closed session Grunewald told the committee and viewers that as the omicron wave of COVID-19 has declined in what doctors are seeing in community transmission and in the school, "I think we can make the recommendation that face coverings in the school be recommended at this time."
"So, recommended, but not required?" Breunig asked.
"That's correct," Grunewald confirmed.
The Medical Advisory Committee had come together earlier than normally scheduled in response to trends and the announcement that Dane County would be allowing its mask mandate to expire on March 1.
Positive signs and little patience
At the Board of Education's Feb. 14 meeting, shortly after the Dane County announcement, Breunig told the board: “There seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel, but we all know that looking into that COVID crystal ball has not been an easy thing to do, but there has been reason for some hope and optimism.”
Breunig told the board that he had reached out to Medical Advisory Committee members about moving up the next meeting to discuss potential changes in Lodi district policy, saying that if there were a change according to their recommendations, the district would implement it.
In addition to the mask mandate, Board President H. Adam Steinberg, asked what changes might mean for the rest of the district's COVID policies.
"We really don’t want to rip it off like a Band-Aid, it’s really unwinding pieces at a time," said Breunig, "if we go back to an unmasked environment, close contacts go back to six feet.”
Although "close contacts" would be widened to six feet again, Breunig suggested that with the lower overall number of infections and less stress on staff, rapid testing would be a more viable option.
At the height of infections, Breunig told the board, school nurses, with help from other staff, were putting in 12-15 hour days doing contact tracing, attempting to tract potential infections.
Board member Kristi McMorris introduced a motion to eliminate the district's mask mandate effective immediately, questioning why the district was continuing with any COVID mitigation policies at all at this point.
The board discussed the question, with several board members emphasizing that they looked forward an end of face mask requirement, but that they wanted to wait for input from medical experts and to seeing more infection trend data.
The debate strayed into the question of the effectiveness of masking policy overall with McMorris pointing to the medical advisors' answer to a question of the most effective mask, with the answer being, "the one that fits best and can be worn consistently." McMorris pointed to the response as evidence of the ineffectiveness of masks and unreliability of medical advice surrounding them.
Breunig, telling the board that his experience at this point was that debates of masking effectiveness were not productive with people tending to settle on believing or not believing in their effectiveness, gave a brief metaphor for COVID mitigation strategy. With no single elements of prevention being 100% guaranteed, the "Swiss cheese" model has been used to explain: even if each slice is filled with holes, placing several slices together can make for an effective barrier. As with imperfect prevention strategies combining to drastically cut virus transmission.
In October 2021 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a study of 520 counties, of which 38% had a school mask requirement. The rate of infection among schools without mask mandates was notably higher in each measurement, in some cases more than double.
The study concluded: "The results of this analysis indicate that increases in pediatric COVID-19 case rates during the start of the 2021–22 school year were smaller in U.S. counties with school mask requirements than in those without school mask requirements. School mask requirements, in combination with other prevention strategies, including COVID-19 vaccination, are critical to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools."
In the Lodi School Board meeting the motion to immediately end masking died without a second, though Steinberg offered a compromise recommendation that if the Medical Advisory Board were to end their upcoming meeting with no recommended changes, the board would convene in a special session two days later to review COVID mitigation policy. The motion passed unanimously.
Careful unwinding
In the Medical Advisory Committee's summary, Butteris described the current situation as appearing to be a reasonable time to move toward different approaches to COVID.
"It's not an on-and-off switch, it's a pivot to provide a little bit of individual family decision-making about masking," said Butteris, "but community transmission is not insignificant at the moment, we recommend that people who want to mask continue masking--we have to methods of prevention, masking and vaccination, and we know that both are super effective."
Breunig asked the assembled doctors what hypothetically "turns the dial back" to increasing mitigation policy again, but none offered a concrete single indicator. Grunewald suggested that the issue to watch would be what is necessary to keep the school staffed and functioning.
Butteris told the board that teachers and school administrators may be best placed to say whether there is a blip in data versus a concerning shift in how well the school is able to operate.
As issues of virus prevention become less a priority, Butteris pointed out that school staff should be mindful of messaging around the issue and keep in mind that children are "super absorbers" of the stress from adults.
A "common pitfall" that Butteris asked for staff to watch out for is the well-meaning phrase of "glad to see your smiles again." Which, even if it is true for a teacher, could be unsettling for students that are still wearing masks because they have a high-risk family member at home, or themselves may be more at-risk or immune compromised.
The shift would not be immediate, Breunig told the committee, with the actual change likely happening somewhere between the following Friday and Monday, making it less jarring for students and staff.
"We need to be there to support them either way," said Breunig.