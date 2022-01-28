The School District of Lodi’s Board of Education is featuring a fierce contest for a spring election, with five candidates--two incumbents and three challengers, vying for two of the seven seats on the board.
A Feb. 15 primary election will decide which candidates will be on the ballot for the general Spring Election on April 5.
In a series of interviews each of the candidates was asked a list of the same questions about their thoughts on the school board, their unique approaches to public education and current issues facing the board. Their abbreviated responses are listed below and have been edited only for space and clarity.
Responses appear in alphabetical order of candidate. Unedited answers of the full interview transcripts can be seen on the Hometown News website.
How do you define the role of individual school board members?
Heather Baron (challenger): You’re there to make a decision for so many people, but you’re also there to represent. People get voted on because people believe in you and think you are going to make decisions that they agree with, so obviously it’s a big balancing act where you want to put your feelings in there, but you also have to listen to what’s best for the kids and that may not always be —I have two in the district right now, so my decision might not be best for MY kid, but I need to look at the general population too and see what would be best for all of them the best that I can.
Scott Bilse (challenger): It takes seven people on the school board to come to an agreement, or at least four of the seven to come to an agreement. I think it is the role of each individual school board member to be willing to work with the administration and to work with one another to help accomplish the goals as I previously put forth. I think that right now in the School District of Lodi there are a lot of parties that are very polarized. I think that you have groups that are on very different ends of the spectrum and I think individual school board members are tasked with the job of trying to build bridges, trying to form some types of agreements, to reach a common ground, so that we can account for all people in the district’s wants, needs, desires, and to help to try to make them successful.
Nathan Dennis (challenger): Looking out for the children. Obviously there are other circumstances and issues, as far as funding and whatnot, but generally speaking though, in my mind it’s to look out for the best interest of our children and our teachers and the community.
Julie McKiernan (incumbent): At Lodi we do a lot of work through our subcommittees. As individual board members we attend subcommittee meeting, so for instance we come up with policy for the district, so there is that work that is done at that level.
Also, as individual board members we have to be prepared for meetings. There’s a lot of time that goes into reading and preparing for the monthly board meeting–a lot behind the scenes that people probably don’t recognize always, and then also bringing in other ideas. So I think each board member brings a unique position to the board or a unique background, that allows us as a complete board to really function well.
William Wipperfurth (incumbent): As is always the case, each of us has different talents. And between those of us who have been on the board for a while and we know what our talents are, and others they are asked, ‘What committees are you interested in? … Go toward those committees and do your homework,’ and according to your interactions with the rest of the board, they learn to have an understanding of your abilities, and gain a level of trust with you as far as your committee responsibilities are, so that when you come with a recommendation they can know that you’ve vetted the situation properly.
When did you decide that you wanted to run for school board?
Baron: Actually a week or two before the last election, I decided to be a write-in. My daughter was a senior last year, so that was really, really tough. Everybody had to adjust, everybody had a tough year, but those seniors lost so much. And being a parent and just seeing that and feeling powerless—I went to the board meetings and I spoke, but I just felt like I wasn’t being heard...Like, ‘We’re going to listen to the CDC, we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this,’ and I was trying to explain that, being a small community it’s better because we could just base things on our community and not the whole world. ...So last year I did the write-in and I did not make it, and then I got a lot of support and people were saying, ‘please, please, please, get your name on the ballot.’
Bilse: I have two sons, one of them graduated in 2018 and one graduated in 2020 from the Lodi School District. I started to become more involved in the goings-on of the school board and the school district when they got into high school. I started to attend meetings and I’ve continued to attend meetings whenever I’m able to fit them into my schedule and as I have been following the board I’ve come to the realization that I would very much like to have a seat at the table and to be able to make my opinions heard.
Dennis: I had been running as a write-in for a few years here. The last few years has really created my decision to run, being unhappy with how things were being handled. The lack of responsibility of the current board members to discuss questions and hearing what parents have to say and their lack thereof, trying to do what they want to do without listening to the parents in the community.
McKiernan: I joined the board in 2019. I’m a member of the Lodi FFA Alumni and it started as I had a question and I went to a committee meeting...to inquire about the status of the greenhouse at the high school...The students weren’t able to use it any more so I went to a couple board meetings like that and we had a working committee of about four people and we got some grants started and got some things going and then in the process I thought, ‘Maybe I should run for the school board.’
So part of the reason to run for school board was also that my grandfather was on the Lodi City Council for many years, and so it’s just one of those things that I thought I could give back to the community and kind of, in a different way, carry on that heritage in our family that we’re involved in community government.
Wipperfurth: It goes back a way. We needed to build a new school and somehow or another I got onto one of the committees and, interestingly, I wound up on a committee to find land to purchase for a school. And that’s kind of in my wheelhouse because I’m a farmer and how I look at land and what I see and what I do in my personal life, it kind of fits with that job...Then someone left the board because they moved out of the community and I was made aware of that and asked if I would be interested in participating and I put my name in and got accepted by the other six board members, and then when the election came up in the springtime, I got elected for the first time.
What do you think are the lessons to take from the past two years with COVID, transitioning from a hard lock-down in Spring 2020 to where we are now?
Baron: What I think: COVID is real. I have a feeling it’s going to be here forever, so I think it’s time that we have to start living with it instead of being so scared of it...I thought, ‘No way are we going to stay closed like this.’ Because right from the get-go they were saying it’s not as dangerous to kids as everyone is saying, and that’s why I was so frustrated with the school because we were basically hurting our kids over this...Unfortunately 2020 happened, and that class I feel horrendous for, I just felt so bad that they didn’t get a graduation ceremony. I figured that we have all summer to figure this out, so when the school year started in 2020...I thought they’re probably going to have the choice where the kids have the option of virtual or in-class, because parents were saying, ‘I want my kids in school.’ And then they said, ‘No, we’re going to shut it all down’...I was shocked, not just in hindsight—I feel like because there was such an unknown we should have just listened to the parents and what they wanted and given it a shot. Because now I feel like we’ve just established this and now, it’s like, ‘what do we do now?’
Bilse: I think that with regards to anything COVID-related, my whole approach to it is that I want the kids to be able to be in school, in person...I think that all school boards have been faced with a nearly impossible situation of trying to navigate COVID, and not having guidance as far as what to do...I think one of the lessons learned is that it is okay to be cautious with rolling back restrictions. I know that there are many, many people that would love to see masks go away on students. I think that’s a real slippery slope because, again, everything that I would push for as far as policy would be with the goal of keeping the kids in the school and in person learning.
And again, I think that it is good to be cautious with what the school board does with regards to policies as it pertains to COVID and keeping people safe. Caution, caution, caution, and slow, slow, slow, because I don’t want to see the bus drivers get COVID and then we don’t have any way to get the kids to school. I don’t want to see the teachers put in harm’s way and contract COVID and be out of school and there not be bodies there to be able to teach the kids and have them need to go back to virtual. I just don’t want to go back to virtual, because we lived through that my son’s second half of his senior year—that’s when it first started...If there’s any way to prevent it or if there are things we can do to minimize going back to that.
Dennis: I believe it is still a learning process. Back in 2020, looking back in hindsight, was that the best way to handle it? Probably not. The going back and forth now with the virtual-non-virtual…I want to see our children in the classroom looking at the teacher face-to-face—not virtual learning.
We’re learning every day and it depends on what the guidelines may be or looking at, because those guidelines are changing daily also. So that’s a difficult question to give you a direct response.
McKiernan: That we all have to be flexible and open minded and that I think a smaller school district like Lodi can make changes more rapidly and adjust more-so than a larger school district.
The other thing would be that, again, everybody brings something different to the table as far as ideas. And it’s about thinking outside the box about what we can do with the resources that we have.
Wipperfurth: According to the research that I’ve done, a normal pandemic lasts about 18 months and we’re cruising along toward two years, and it has knocked a lot of people off of their axis...there are working parents and they are counting on schools to not only educate their kids, but to keep them safe. And of course last year we weren’t able to have them in school...And so that put the brunt of the situation to keep the kids safe in their own homes. So that made life for working parents very difficult. And we didn’t really have choices for us taking information from people with different education and different perspectives. And that’s a thing with this pandemic, it’s always changing and we’re always learning, so that means the requirements change. Some people don’t like change, but for the most part we’ve been able to get the kids back in school. And yes, they have to mask up, and I’m not saying that any of these plans are perfect, but this is what we are being told is the best chance for keeping kid safe, healthy and in school. We listened to the medical advisory board, because that’s what they’re trained for...There’s a lot of planning that goes on behind the scenes that people don’t know about. We have meetings monthly, and that’s just committees plus our regular board meeting, and we’re always getting information through school on our computers, though this year it has finally slowed down to that it isn’t seven days a week. Last year during the pandemic there were active decisions being made seven days a week.
How would you approach the issue of teacher turnover and burnout?
Baron: I think this is a new thing in Lodi, but I’m not positive from what I’ve heard...I think teachers have an opportunity to voice their concerns to the board, which I think is amazing.
I think we need to be constantly checking on these teachers and making sure they’re happy. Because they hear it from the parents, they have to deal with the students that don’t want to be there, I’m surprised more teachers don’t burn out. It’s got to be exhausting. So I think that the board and teachers need to be communicating.
I don’t even know if this is allowed, but when I’m on the board, I plan on going into the classrooms and just listening and seeing, because I want to see what they have to deal with. When I volunteered, it was when my kids were little and it was up to maybe middle school, but they don’t need as many volunteers in high school, so I never really did that much. But we need to constantly be making sure they’re happy, because we don’t want to lose the good ones, obviously…which I think Lodi has a lot of.
Bilse: Periodically I have heard this come up. I think the way to help keep and retain effective and successful and good teachers is in part what I was previously discussing: to listen to them, to try to help them if they are having any difficulties whether it be with a student or whether it be with a parent or group of parents to try to reach a common ground and compromise, and provide them with tools that the need. I think that listening to the people who are doing the job and them knowing what works, what doesn’t work, and what we can do to put them in the best position to succeed, I think would go a long way in retention and trying to minimize burnout...There has been a lot of burnout in a lot of different professions. But being aware of it, and being there to be able to listen to concerns or needs and be able the best that I can to help them with that, I think, goes a long way to help with retention and burnout. Personally, I don’t know if its as much of an issue with just paying people more, I think it’s more of putting them in an environment to be successful and be happy with the work that they’re doing, which I’m sure is much easier to say all this than to put it into practice.
Dennis: It’s not just in the teachers’ industry that seems to be the normal trend that with all aspects—not just teaching. That’s extremely unfortunate. Twenty years ago when I was in school there wasn’t that much pressure as there is nowadays. The burnout rate is unfortunate. Also as a teacher, you decided that as your career to teach our youth and our future, and unfortunately we are going to lose a few right now due to the climate. Is that a good thing? Perhaps. And it could be a terrible thing. I don’t feel that a certain policy one way or the other under the current climate would change the burnout rate. That’s another difficult one.
In my current example, my child—4K, kindergarten, and his first grade teacher—they’ve all been wonderful. And they are striving to teach these children, they love their job, and they’re trying to make it work the best that they can, and I commend them for doing what they’ve been doing.
McKiernan: What we would like to see and what is part of the referendum, is the ability to give some pay increases, because we are behind. We are behind as far as recruiting new teachers and retaining teachers. We need to have that flexibility and be able to pay them more. That’s by far number one. The other thing would be benefits–that we have to offer competitive benefits against other districts.
The other thing that we’ve talked about is that teachers, they need, again they need more prep time and more time to collaborate together. So those are some of the things we would like to work on.
Wipperfurth: I can tell you that goes directly back to Act 10 again. Our people who come into the field of education don’t do it for the money, they do it because that’s what they’re passionate about. So, I kind of addressed that earlier when I said that in this referendum, if we get it passed, their wages will be going up.
People like to suggest that teachers are overpaid or that they only work nine months—-well, that ‘nine months’ thing is gone. They don’t have three months off in the summertime. That is gone. We have a number of activities that we require them to do and often they do that and they aren’t in front of students, so there’s no three months off—it isn’t a part-time job. That’s all been changed. We’ve got to get it so they can afford to live, and without a second or part-time job. I didn’t mention that earlier, but in order to live and to pay off student debt and that kind of thing, a lot of our teachers have a second job to try to make it.
How does your personal or professional history inform your approach to the board?
Baron: I was a very young mother, so I actually had our first child a month after graduation. And my husband went to college and I stayed home. I worked here and there and did a little bit of schooling, and then we moved back to Lodi so she could go to kindergarten here.
We had a kindergartener and I was 23-years-old. So being a young mom, I think I was able to … we tend to forget how childhood can be, so especially when I was raising my older ones—and even now I think it has carried over, because it was a refresher every time—I can just relate to the kids’ struggles.
And having four kids, I think they are all so different. Different personalities, and they all learn differently, so helping with the schoolwork was always a different sort of deal, talking to them, because I have to talk a certain way, and then just seeing all the kids brought into our house—the different friends, the different backgrounds, the different struggles. We had the ‘all-American’ kids if you want to call them—they did all the sports and they aced all the classes, and then we had the kids that didn’t really care for school and didn’t want to do the sports, but guess what, they worked their butts off.
I just saw a lot through all the years of that, and then with my husband having his business, it kept growing, so I ended up doing all the administration work—payroll and the office work—and that has made me…first of all, I appreciate hard work, because he has grown that and he always says ‘we have grown it,’ but just going from having no money to growing and having a better lifestyle now. Budgeting and obviously with school you have to…that’s why I’m…I kind of like to budget and do all that and so I’m excited to get into all of that.
But just seeing all those years of coaching and volunteering and being around all those different people, I feel like I have a pretty open mind when it comes to other peoples’ struggles. It’s not just what I’ve dealt with, I feel like when I’m on the board I hope to keep that open mind and really listen to people.
Bilse: I think that the most obvious would be my medical background and how my medical background would influence my decisions related to COVID and the policies that the school district or school board would put in place regarding COVID mitigation moving forward or how we get back to as close to normal as possible. I think that’s the biggest one.
Dennis: You can’t please everybody and as a businessman I stand behind my product and I sell my product and I deliver quality and nothing less. From a similar standpoint if I am elected as a board member, I have my beliefs that we need change and we need to create a better future for our children and that’s what I hope to be elected for and to deliver.
McKiernan: I have a pretty diverse background, so I have a degree from UW-Madison–dairy science and agriculture economics, with a minor, or option, in business and industry.
From there I’ve worked many different positions in sales and marketing, customer service, accounting, general management, human resources, and then I did co-own a construction company for about eight years, and that’s part of the real estate tie-in. And I’ve been a licensed realtor since 1996. And then I also do work Kalscheur Implement.
So I do have a different kind of background, but I would say more the accounting side is what I really bring to the table…details and being able to figure out numbers in my head. And contracts. In real estate you do a lot of contracts and it’s all contractual law. So that’s another thing, reading through contracts and things like that.
Wipperfurth: Well I have a lot of experience as a board member and I know some people would say that it’s really easy to veer off the course, but I’ve had the fun of watching people grow and that’s what we do at Lodi. We don’t just grow kids, we grow people. That means teachers, administrators, heck, I’m even watching board members grow. There’s a steep learning curve on the board and you can just about see as the board members—maybe they’ve been on for a year or more—they become more aware of the level of decisions and who has an understanding of that and then they ask questions, and it might not be in a meeting, it might be on the way into the meeting.
I had a lady stop me and say, ‘Bill, what are we going to do about the referendum?’ So this would be a question for last month, and so I said, ‘The state changed how we can go to referendum. We can only go to referendum to ask two referendum questions per year. If we go to referendum this spring and we put an operating and a maintenance question on, and they don’t get passed, we don’t have the legal ability to ask at any other time during the year. And so as of July 1, in this case, our apportion of funding that it takes for the school district to operate, would not be there. And we would have to cut back more in the form of teachers and etc. and opportunities for kids...And the truth of the matter is that our budget is between 70 and 80% goes right to people—because we’re a people-oriented business—and that meant we had to cut those jobs. So the kids that came through at that time got the best education we could afford.
In today’s world, students that are going to go to college or some sort of advanced training, we have some of them graduate in the first semester as seniors and they can go on and start on that education process. They can come back and graduate with the group, but their responsibilities to daily attend classes in the Lodi District are finished. So that’s one of the things.
It has really changed over the years.
