Per its most recent update, Columbia County Public Health (CCPH) is reporting that 67.3% of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There have been 63.8% of residents who are considered fully vaccinated per the Feb. 8 report by CCPH.
Of those in the county that are eligible to get vaccinated, 87.1% of those aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated. That is followed by those aged 55-64 (79.3% fully vaccinated), those aged 45-54 (70.9% fully vaccinated), those aged 18-24 (64.1% fully vaccinated), those aged 35-44 (64% fully vaccinated), those aged 12-17 (60.8% fully vaccinated), those aged 25-35 (55.8% fully vaccinated), and those aged 5-11 (23.8% fully vaccinated).
Since testing began, there have been 13,694 confirmed positive cases reported, which includes active and recovered cases, as well as those resulting in death. The report does not indicate whether the confirmed case count resulted from multiple positive tests from one or more individuals.
Of the confirmed positives, 21.4% have come from those aged 18 and under (2,924 persons), followed by ages 25-34 (16.3%), ages 35-44 (15.8%), aged 45-54 (14.2%), ages 55-64 (12.5%), ages 65 and over (10.6%), and ages 18-24 (9.2%).
There have been 104 deaths in the county from confirmed positive tests and another 15 deaths from probable results.
Currently, 48 active investigations surrounding COVID are ongoing in the county — 29 in educational facilities, 12 in long-term care facilities, two in group housing facilities, one in each of a non-health care workplace and health care facility, and three in “other” settings.
The COVID activity level remains “critically high,” per the CCPH report, while the percent positive rate and level of community transmission remain at a “high” level.