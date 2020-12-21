Middle school and high school students in the Lodi School District who participate in winter sports will now have the option of returning to in-person learning.
At a previous School Board meeting, District Administrator Vince Breunig gave the recommendation to have all student-athletes at those levels remain in the enhanced online instruction model even as the rest of the district transitions to a blended model on Jan. 19. The Board agreed and voted to approve that recommendation.
However, at its Dec. 14 meeting, Breunig and the Board, voted to rescind that previous decision.
“People have wanted a choice,” Breunig said. “Sports may be school sponsored, but it’s a choice, a privilege.” He added that the reasoning for his recommendation in October was because he was unsure if there would be sports at that time.
Breunig also said that when the recommendation was given, there wasn’t a date picked out for the potential return to any form of in-person instruction. Now at Lodi Middle School, having student athletes remain online would only affect the youth girls basketball teams. Because the youth boys basketball and wrestling teams, whose seasons will be over by Jan. 19, didn’t have the choice to abide by the recommendation, the Board allowed the parents to now have a choice. There is believed to have one case of COVID-19 at LMS for those other sports, and it did involve additional quarantines.
LMS Principal Joe Prosek also issued a memo in preparation for the meeting, asking the Board to rescind its decision to not allow student athletes in the building. He addressed that it would only affect one group with a short season, but also added to the memo.
“I do not feel this policy is in the best interest of our middle school athletes,” Prosek wrote. “These students are only 12-14 years old and are not as successful navigating the online platform independently as their high school-aged peers.”
Before the Board voted Dec.14, a lengthy discussion was held.
Board member Barb Beyer noted that in previous meetings, parents of high schoolers told the Board that kids are doing certain things anyway outside of school.
“Us isolating 83 kids won’t have dire results in whether COVID enters the building or not,” she said, referencing the total amount of student athletes competing in winter sports at the high school.
Board member Shelly Pare added, “It has to be the parents’ choice.”
The Board has been doing all it can to ensure a safe return for all students in whatever form of in-person instruction the district begins with, and has always heard and accepted the feedback — positive and negative.
Board member Steven Ricks appeared to be at a tipping point after the months of discussion and lengthy school board meetings addressing the topic of a safe return to school and co-curricular activities amid the pandemic.
“We always hear, ‘how dare we (the Board) leave students behind,’” Ricks said. “There’s students in tech ed who can’t do what they love to do.” He added there’s no band concerts or music ensembles, among other things canceled.
“This is a global pandemic. That means that life is not normal, whether you like it or not,” Ricks continued. “I’ll probably end up voting for this, but it furiates me the responses we get. Like Vince said, parents ask, ‘Give me a choice … oh, I don’t like those choices, give me another one.’ We’re seven people up here (on the Board), trying to do the best we can, but we’re going to get the emails tomorrow, and oh, boy. I don’t care anymore, I really don’t. We’re trying to do the best we can, and do it for those students, and I’m sorry if there’s a contingency of parents that don’t like what we do.”
Ricks ultimately voted “no” on allowing student-athletes to return to the buildings during the winter season.
To add to the aspect of things not being normal, Board President H. Adam Steinberg said in his president’s report that the Board has met on 26 occasions in 2020 — a normal year has 13 meetings (12 monthly and one annual meeting in October).
In regards to the district trying to navigate through the pandemic, he said that, “There has been no direct guidance given from the federal level. … We are trying to make decisions based on the greater good (of the district), because we can’t make decisions that will please everybody.”
Breunig added that the focus has never been on just student athletes, and that many non-athlete students are missing out on their favorite things, too, after all the time and effort put in during the previous years.
“There isn’t anybody that’s not missing out on something,” Beyer said, also noting that parents have been wanting to let their children participate in everything, and that’s asinine to her. She said that a reality check was needed because participating in everything just can’t happen right now.
“But parents want a choice. Let’s give it to them,” she concluded.
The Board’s decision to allow student-athletes to return to blended passed, 5-2, with Bill Wipperfurth also voting against it.
New survey needed for parents/guardians on choice of instruction
As a result of the Board’s decision to allow student-athletes to partake in the blended model, a new survey will have to be sent out to parents and guardians, asking them once again, which model they will choose for their child.
Initial surveys were sent out last month, with results presented at the Dec. 14 meeting, broken down by building and grade level. At Lodi Primary School, about 24% of the building chose to remain online as the district transitions to blended on Jan. 19. It resulted in 23.2% of 4K students, 25.2% of kindergartners, 18.5% of first graders and 30.2% of second graders.
At LES, the building also had about 25% of families choosing to remain online — 33.3% of third graders, 20.5% of fourth graders and 20% of fifth graders. For OSC, the numbers rose at each level with 39.1% of third graders to remain online, with 39.3% of fourth graders and 42.9% of fifth graders — about 40% of all OSC students.
“With the numbers we have, we can take one teacher per grade level as a dedicated online instructor,” said Nick Karls, Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the district.
At LMS, 27.8% of sixth-grade families chose to stay online, along with 37.9% of seventh graders and 27.9% of eighth graders.
The numbers of students staying online were the highest at the high school. Fifty-seven percent of freshman are choosing that option, along with 67.9% of sophomores, 74% of juniors and 53.8% of seniors.
Breunig asked senior Nick Prosek, the student representative on the Board, why he though the numbers were so high at LHS.
Prosek said it was mostly due to sports, or having friends who participated in sports. Prosek, who is not a student-athlete during the winter months, said he still chose online. For other non-winter athletes, he feels that others chose the same option because they feel that the school would be empty and few of their friends would be in the building.
A new survey will be sent out asking to choose between the enhanced online or blended model. Breunig said the numbers will different on the second survey, but feels they won’t be greatly swayed in either direction.
