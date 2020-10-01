In the weekly report by the Columbia County Public Health Department on Sept. 30, a third death in the county related to COVID-19 was noted. The first death was reported on April 6, with the second being confirmed Aug. 10.
In total, there have been 679 confirmed positive tests in the county since testing began — an additional 130 positive results since the Sept. 23 report. Of those who have tested positive, 550 have recovered from their symptoms, and 126 cases remain active. The County’s health department also reports that of the active cases, six are currently being hospitalized.
There have also been 15,470 negative tests in the county, per the report.
There are 15 active investigations — two in educational facilities, two in long-term care facilities, four in non-health care work places, one in a health care facility, one in a group housing facility and five listed as “other.”
The activity level across the county remains high.
Within the county, testing facilities are located at Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage and Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. A free community testing site is still located at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Also in the report, positive tests were broken down by age groups. As of noon on Sept. 30, 15 people under the age of nine tested positive (2.2% of all positive tests in the county). The double-digit percentages of positive cases are in people aged 10-19 (74 people, 10.9%), 20-29 (126 people, 18.6%), 30-39 (107 people, 15.8%) 40-49 (104 people, 15.3%) and 50-59 (121 people, 17.8%).
The numbers go down as the ages go up — 60-69 (56 people, 8.2% of positive cases), 70-79 (49 people, 7.2%), 80-89 (16 people, 2.4%) and those over the age of 90 (11 people, 1.6%).
