Columbia County Public Health is strongly encouraging anyone attending school in the upcoming 2021-2022 school year to get their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
In a press release, the organization noted that vaccines are available for children ages 12 and up, as well as for anyone planning to attend classes at a college or university. Parents and guardians of adolescents are being urged to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible to ensure they are fully vaccinated for the start of the school year.
As of July 22, only 31.5% of 12–15-year-olds and 41.2% of 16–17-year-olds have initiated their vaccine series, with only 27.4% and 37.8% fully vaccinated, respectively, according to the county's public health department, which states that vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy for COVID-19.
Columbia County Public Health also states that all three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the United States are effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19, including in cases that are identified as having the Delta variant.
The Pfizer COVID-19 is the only vaccine currently available for children ages 12 to 17. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, spaced 21 days apart, plus two weeks after the second dose to build full protection against the virus, for a total of five weeks to build full immunity. Those eligible for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (age 18 and up) will need to allow six weeks for full vaccination. Those eligible for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine (age 18 and up) will need to allow two weeks to build full immunity.
The COVID-19 vaccines can be co-administered at the same time as other routine immunizations. Additionally, parents and guardians should ensure their child is up-to-date on any additional vaccinations they may have missed over the course of the pandemic.
Students benefit from in-person learning, and safely returning to the classroom this fall is a priority, says Columbia County Public Health. Vaccination can help Wisconsin schools return to in-person learning as well as other extracurricular activities without further disruption. Adults and adolescents who are fully vaccinated do not need to adhere to CDC quarantine guidance after exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. Parents and guardians do not need to worry about their fully vaccinated children having to miss out on in-person school, after school activities such as sports, and other extracurricular activities after being exposed to COVID-19.
Confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 have been increasing over the past several weeks after a period of regular decline. As of July 22, the 7-day average of new confirmed cases stands at 242, which represents a 303% increase since the 7-day average reached a recent low of 60 just two and a half weeks ago. This comes amidst reports from states across the nation experiencing surges in newly reported cases, most commonly attributed to the more-transmissible Delta variant.
With communities, students and staff looking forward to going back to school this fall, strong consideration should be given to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine before classes start, according to Columbia County Public Health.
For more information, visit the following website for further guidance and available COVID-19 vaccine clinics at: https://www.co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx