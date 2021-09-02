COVID-19 cases in Columbia County have risen by 119 since Aug. 25.
That’s according to the Columbia County Health and Human Services – Division of Public Health.
Up by 36, the number of active cases in the county is 152, as of Sept. 2. No more COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in the county since Aug. 25.
A total of 62 deaths in Columbia County have been confirmed as related to COVID-19, with another 13 deaths considered as probable.
The total number of active COVID-19 investigations in the county is 12, one more than the total number on Aug. 25.
Right now, the COVID-19 activity level in Columbia County is considered high, according to the county’s Division of Public Health. The COVID-19 percent positive is at medium, while the level of community transmission is also considered high.
Breaking it down by age group, the number of those under 18 years old who’ve tested positive for the virus is 801, or 13.5%. The highest percentage is those between 25-34 years old, at 16.7% or 991 persons, followed by 945 residents in the 45-54 age group, or 15.9%. A total of 934 between 35-44, or 15.7%, have tested positive, along with 835, or 14.1%, in the 55-64 age range. Lastly, of those age 65 or older, a total of 771 persons have tested positive. That accounts for 13% of that age group.
There are 5,721 county residents who have recovered from COVID-19, which is an increase of 83 since Aug. 25. The total number of residents who’ve been hospitalized with COVID-19 is 368, up 11 since Aug. 25.
So far, as of Sept. 2, 33,885 county residents have received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccination doses. That’s 58.9% of the population. There are 31,985 county residents who are fully vaccinated, or 55.6% of those who live in the county.
A total of 1,174 people between 12-15 years old are fully vaccinated, accounting for 40.3%. Another 684 persons ages 16-17 are fully vaccinated, or 46.7%. Furthermore, 2,210 persons, or 52.2%, of those ages 18-24 have reached full vaccination status, compared to 3,192 of those ages 25-34, or 46.3%. Among those ages 35-44, the number rises to 4,079, or 56.4%. For those between 45-54, the number is 4,765, or 61.9%, as 6,533 in the 55-64 age group and 9,384 age 65 and older are fully vaccinated, respectively.
Those receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6 can receive a $100 VISA card. For more details, visit: dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/100.htm. Or, you can call (844) 684-1064 Monday through Sunday between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Columbia County vaccine clinics are as follows: Wednesdays at Wilz Hometown Pharmacy/St. Vincent de Paul Walk-In Clinic for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 140 East Cook St. in Portage; and Thursdays for the Pfizer vaccine at Columbia County Health and Human Services by appointment at 111 E. Mullett St. in Portage.