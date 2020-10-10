Beginning on Monday, Oct. 12, the Lodi Woman’s Club Public Public changed its hours of operation.
The new hours will be Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The later hours on Monday offers the community more time during the week for various reasons.
“We hope that staying open until 7 p.m. on Mondays will offer a reasonable window for materials to be picked up,” Library Director Alex LeClair said in a post on the library’s website.
The building will close an hour earlier on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays. The library also slightly extended its hours on Friday to end the week. The building used to close at 5 p.m.
“We thought this was an opportunity to see if the community found value in the extra hour at the end of the day on Fridays,” LeClair said.
In addition to the new hours, the library also shifted some adjustments inside the building. Some tables and chairs have been previously removed. There are still places for patrons to sit and read books, magazines or newspapers, but some areas have been rearranged. The copy machines and computers also remain open.
LeClair said that 99.9% of those that use the library have respected the new rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The one area where we’ve had some resistance is among a few patrons who have used the tables for long periods of time and not respect the mask policy. Since removing the tables, we haven’t seen any issues or disruptions in our service.”
