As of its most recent report on Jan. 19, Columbia County Public Health reported that 62.9% of residents have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19. The county is slightly above the overall state’s numbers, as 59% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 24.
Additionally, 66.8% of county residents have received at least one dose, again higher than that of Wisconsin — 63.1% as of Jan. 24.
Of all those eligible, 87% of county residents aged 65 and over are fully vaccinated, followed by ages 55-64 (78.6%), ages 45-54 (70.1%), ages 35-44 (63%), ages 18-24 (63%), ages 12-17 (59.2%), ages 25-24 (54.7%), and ages 5-11 (20.7%).
Since testing began, the county has seen 11,942 positive cases as of Jan. 19 — 1,111 more than what was reported on Jan. 12. The county has also now seen 98 total deaths. The age group with the highest activity is those 18 and under, which represents 20.3% of all positive cases.
The COVID-19 activity level remains “critically high” for the county — as is the case in all other 71 Wisconsin counties — while the COVID-19 percent positive level and community transmission level remain “high.”
There are 41 active investigations within the county — 26 in educational facilities, 10 in long-term care facilities, two in non-health care workplaces, two in group housing facilities, and one in a health care facility.
Beware of vaccine scams
Columbia County is also alerting residents to beware of vaccine scams. The CCPH lists four things to be alert for:
— A government agency will not call you to verify if you have received a COVID-19 vaccine;
— Don’t pay to sign up for the vaccine or booster;
— Ignore sales ads for the COVID vaccine; and
— Be aware of any inbound calls or texts that ask for your Social Security number, financial details or insurance information.