On Thursday, July 15, from noon to 6 p.m., a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Poynette Elementary School, located at 225 North Street.
The clinic will be run by Columbia County Public Health with the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for those aged 12 and older, but those under the age of 18 must have consent from a parent/guardian. The second dose will be administered on Aug. 5.
The one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available for those aged 18 and older.
All those who receive a vaccine are asked to stay on site for a 15-minute observation period. It is requested that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Free clinic in Portage
A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Portage.
The clinic will be in the Bidwell Building. Vaccines will only be available to those aged 18 and older.