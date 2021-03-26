As of the most recent weekly report on March 24 by Columbia County Public Health (CCPH), there have now been more than 10,000 county residents who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The 10,360 people equals 18% of the county’s overall population.
An additional 16,049 residents — or 27.9% — have received at least one dose of the vaccine, meaning that the county has administered 26,166 total doses.
Of the people who have received at least one dose, almost 81% of those have been ages 65 and older. Another 26% have been between the ages of 55-64.
These are the current locations in Columbia County for residents to make appointments to get a vaccine shot — Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, Forward Pharmacy in Columbus, Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Prairie Ridge Columbus Hospital, Sauk Prairie Healthcare in Prairie du Sac, SSM Health Insurance Holders and various Walgreens pharmacies. Also, the Hometown Pharmacy stores in Lodi, Pardeeville, Portage, Poynette, Randolph and Rio are currently accepting appointments. Additionally, Columbia County Health and Human Services holds a weekly vaccination clinic every Thursday. Residents should check with the county at 608-742-9255 each Monday for availability.
Columbia County Health & Human Services continues to work with the state and its community partners to receive the vaccine. The vaccine was currently being prioritized for healthcare workers, long-term care staff, police and fire personnel, first responders, funeral directors, direct care personnel, massage therapists, social and case management workers, Child Life staff and those aged 65 or older. Since March 1, vaccination appointments were opened for K-12 educators and childcare staff. Other eligible groups will follow once a majority of the K-12 educators and child care staff have been vaccinated as per the recommendation of the Wisconsin Department of Health. More information can be found at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov.
COVID-19 cases across Columbia County
The county has seen its number of positive cases remain steady for the last few weeks. From March 17-24, the county saw 31 positive cases. During the previous week, 32 positive cases were seen, and from March 3-10, CCPH reported 34 positive cases.
The county has also seen 26,692 negative cases, and 56 deaths have now been reported — one more than the total from the previous week.
There are 18 active investigations — four more than what was seen from March 10-17. Of those investigations, nine are in educational facilities, four in long-term care facilities and three are in non-health care workplaces.
The county’s activity level remains “high,” while the COVID-19 percent positive remains “low.”
