The School District of Lodi announced that through a partnership with Lodi’s Hometown Pharmacy that Lodi High School and Lodi Middle School will be hosting school based vaccine clinics for interested students on Thursday, May 27.
Any student aged 12 and over is eligible to participate in this vaccine clinic. Students will be administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which has been approved for those 12 years of age or older.
District Administrator Vince Breunig shared that he was “very excited that the District was able to work so quickly with Hometown Pharmacy to provide a school located vaccine for our students and families once students aged 12-15 became eligible.” He continued by stating that “this vaccine clinic is only possible due to the partnership that the District has with Lodi’s Hometown Pharmacy.”
Breunig noted that this was the second school located vaccine clinic that the District had hosted in partnership with Lodi’s Hometown Pharmacy. At the first clinic on May 6, only students aged 16 and older were able to participate. Students who participated in that clinic will be getting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on May 27. All combined, the pharmacy, with the help of the school nurses in the district, will be giving over 180 vaccines on May 27. Students who receive their first dose of the vaccine at this clinic will receive their second dose on June 17.
In an email to parents, Breunig once highlighted that one of the major benefits of this partnership will be that students who are vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive (they still have to monitor for symptoms). The vast majority of the students who have had to quarantine this year, would not have had to quarantine if vaccines had been available and they had been vaccinated.
Any one who has any questions regarding this COVID-19 vaccine clinic should contact District Administrator Vince Breunig at breunvi@lodischoolswi.org.