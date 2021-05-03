The School District of Lodi has announced that, through a partnership with Lodi’s Hometown Pharmacy, Lodi High School will be hosting a vaccine clinic for interested students on Thursday, May 6.
Any student aged 16 and over is eligible to participate in this vaccine clinic. Students will be administered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been approved for those 16 years of age or older. Students will receive their second dose of vaccine on Thursday, May 27 at Lodi High School.
District Administrator Vince Breunig shared that “he was very proud that the District could offer this opportunity to our students.” He continued by stating that “this vaccine clinic was only possible due to the partnership that the District had with Lodi’s Hometown Pharmacy.”
Breunig said the thought of facilitating students getting vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19 was a motivating factor for the district. In an email to parents, Breunig indicated that one of the highlights of this partnership will be that students who are vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive (they still have to monitor for symptoms). The vast majority of the students who have had to quarantine this year would not have had to quarantine if vaccines had been available and they had been vaccinated.
Any one who has any questions regarding this COVID-19 vaccine clinic should contact District Administrator Vince Breunig at breunvi@lodischoolswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.