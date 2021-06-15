Reach Out Lodi will receive a $2,500 Nonprofit Capacity Building Grant from Forward Community Investments. The local organization was one of 20 nonprofits to receive grants this round. FCI will award another round of grants in October.
“We are really excited to get this,” said Mary Wilkes, Reach Out Lodi’s Managing Director.
To be eligible, organizations must have the following criteria:
— Be a 501c3 organization, or be a project sponsored by another 501c3, located in Wisconsin, serving people of color, low-to-moderate income individuals or families, or other marginalized groups;
— Have less than 10 full-time employees and an annual budget less than $500,000;
— Not be an affiliate of a national organization;
— Work toward reducing racial and economic disparities; and
— Have an unexpected expense in 2020.
Wilkes said Reach Out Lodi was encouraged to apply for the grant by Ellen Jorgensen, agency representative for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, specifically for Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau and Sauk counties.
A brief online application process took place from May 10-21. Tom Behnke, Manager of Communications and Development for FCI, has been overseeing this specific grant.
According to its website, “FCI has committed our grants for 2021 and funds from other sources to support small nonprofits that have changed their operational model or services since 2020. This need-based, micro-grant program will provide immediate financial support for capacity building expenses.”
Like everybody else, Reach Out Lodi had to make some changes last year.
“We changed the way we got food to people,” Wilkes said. “There were more deliveries, more distributions.”
Reach Out Lodi teamed with Second Harvest to have a mass food distribution event every Friday during September, then twice a month from October to December. From January through May, with the final distribution being on May 14.
But Reach Out Lodi did more than just help provide food and personal care items to those who needed them.
“We helped people with rental properties, helped get shelter for the homeless and expanded our personal essential deliveries,” Wilkes said.
FCI’s mission is to be “an investor, connector and advisor for organizations and initiatives that reduce social, racial and economic disparities in Wisconsin communities.”
Wilkes added that Reach Out Lodi saw an increase in the number of Hispanic individuals and families use its services during the pandemic. ROL has also served people of color, low-income families and those from marginalized cultures, and will continue to do so with the help of the grant.
In terms of the unexpected expenses last year, a lot of that went to hand sanitizer and cleaning products. Also, Reach Out Lodi made more deliveries.
“We will continue with food and personal essential deliveries, and providing assistance,” Wilkes said.
The grant will also help pay for some of those personal essential items.
“Personal essentials cost a lot,” Wilkes said.
FCI provided four rounds of the Nonprofit Capacity Building Grant in 2020 — two statewide and two just within Milwaukee County, all to different nonprofits each round.
“We definitely appreciate the opportunity to continue to help people in the community,” Wilkes said. “We’re blessed when we have the resources to do what we do.”