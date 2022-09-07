Members of the Lodi School District's Medical Advisory Committee continued to express cautious optimism in their first meeting of the regular school year, with COVID counts in the single digits and the county showing low transmission.
District Nurse Jean Winter told committee members there was "not much data to look at," giving a review of their local data up through Sept. 3.
Downward trend
In the weeks between July 19 and Sept. 3 the number of staff and students reporting positive COVID-19 tests declined from eight to one (though testing was not reported the first and last weeks of August).
That information was also balanced with the factor of fewer tests being performed at the district's testing site (meaning assumed less reporting of positive or negative test results). In the first of those seven weeks 63 tests were reported at the district's site, dropping to 29 the next week, then following a week of the site being closed, 16, then three, 11, and none in the last week.
Part of that could be attributed to the shift in policy from families at large being welcome to use the testing site, to being limited to students and staff.
"I wonder if families aren't just going somewhere where they can all get a test," said Winter. "At this point, case rates are low and testing is low, from what we are seeing."
Looking at the statewide COVID-19 infection rate from the Department of Health Services, Winter pointed out that Columbia County was registering as having "low transmission" and further with the more recent omicron variants of the virus appearing to be generally less severe, with fewer resulting hospitalizations.
School District Administrator Vince Breunig shared a copy of a health update sent to all student families, outlining the current state of COVID-19 in the district and links for additional information. The note included a summary that: "We have many individuals who have either received the vaccine, have been ill from COVID, or both. This has resulted in our population having some immunity built up, which in combination with a more mild variant of COVID has resulted in rolling back of much of the mitigation we have had in place for the past two years."
Requirements and recommendations
A detail that Breunig put to the committee was, what policy should be for students allowed to return to school days six through ten following a positive test, as long as they wear a mask, when they go to lunch.
Winter explained that she had spoken to building administrators about it, explaining that lunchtime is generally a high-transmission period, and it had been Lodi policy for returning students to sit separately from other students in those intervening days. A reason for this being a question, according to Winter, is that based on published policy, Lodi would be the only area school doing this.
Dr. Masaru Furukawa pointed out that "distancing is the best thing you can do in that situation," with Dr. Andrea Chao agreeing: "It's good, but I'm sure Vince is going to hear feedback from parents."
When Chao asked why this was specific to Lodi, Furukawa said that other districts don't bring the subject up and also many not having medical advisory committees as Lodi does.
Dr. Sabrina Butteris supported conclusion that lunch would be a period of higher risk and potential exposure, "but there is a reality that there is probably a decent number of kids walking around who may be positive and either don't know or don't want to test, or etc., and so is this exposure on day six any different than those kids who are walking around all the time in your halls?"
Butteris described it as a "calculated reality," of knowing that someone is most infectious at the earlier part of an infection and hope they further along and less symptomatic. "Nothing is different about the disease, in a sense, you could get it before at lunch and you can now, and people are making decisions of what they want to do in their lives."
Known unknowns
Getting into the factors of undetected cases, Furukawa told the committee they could be pulling their hair out, but that this was involving individuals who had been tested. "There are people who still care and if there is any kind of solution to this...so you could make it a choice for families with these kids."
Chao suggested that if Lodi is not in line with other schools and is "the most strict," people could be likely to simply disregard the committee's guidance. "I like the idea of just suggesting it and having that table, but it still being up to the families."
She went on to explain that she had recently seen a child a day after their shot who had fever and an ear infection, but the family still sent the child to daycare. "They don't tell anyone their child has a fever, they give their child some ibuprofen and send their child to daycare. And I know it is happening a lot in school, probably even more with the older kids."
Given the current state of low overall transmissions, Butteris suggested to Winter that the option be given to families with a returning student to do distancing for the few first days back.
Winter replied that it "would be doable" given additional seating available in the school provided that they are not in a situation of high transmission rates like in January.
When Breunig put it specifically to the committee if the policy should read "students will" or "is recommended," committee members agreed that it would be best for distancing to be recommended.
Breunig also pointed out that Lodi currently notifies families if there is a COVID infection within a student's class, but that other districts have varied, some only notifying in lower grades where students are in the same classroom throughout the day. That is more complicated for middle school and high school students, switching classes through the day. In the case of Lodi, middle school students may have up to eight classes in a day.
Assuming that the notification was not an undue burden on staff and infection rates did not increase to a point that alerts could become meaningless, Butteris recommended continuing the practice, with agreement from Chao and Furukawa.
At this stage of managing COVID-19, an ongoing challenge has been the variety of symptoms, from asymptomatic to a range of cold and flu-like symptoms. Breunig explained that when talking to other Columbia County school districts, most are requiring testing where students or staff are showing symptoms.
"If you just have one symptom--one of the lower-level symptoms--you wouldn't need to test," said Breunig. "It's for if you have multiple symptoms, or lost taste or smell."
Chao commented on the difficulty keeping a handle on the situation with the mild symptoms among many of those infected.
"I think we have to accept missing those at this point in the pandemic," said Furukawa. "But where we can, have tests available."
One reason for the minor revisions to COVID-19 policy, Breunig explained, is that there had only been three days of school to go by at the time, but that there would be more information to work with in October.
Furukawa told the committee that the next few weeks would be interesting to see how much schools are or are not a driver of transmission with students returning, largely without masks. "My kids are riding the bus now and it will be interesting...but I guess time will tell."