Eleven dairy farmers and allied industry professionals graduated from Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s Cornerstone Dairy Academy after completing three pillars of leadership training in the application-based professional-development program.
Lodi’s Sydney Endres, representing the American Jersey Cattle Association, was one of the 11 graduates. Her family owns Jazzy Jerseys dairy farm in Lodi.
The annual 2021 Cornerstone Dairy Academy began on March 16 and was held in conjunction with the PDPW Business Conference held at the Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells on March 17-18.
“It’s rewarding to hear their take-away messages and see how they implement their new skills,” said Carla Gunst, PDPW program and project manager.
Endres, a Lodi High School graduate was named Lodi Ag Fair’s Fairest of the Fair in 2015, and was first runner-up in that year’s Wisconsin State Fairest of the Fair competition.
Endres graduated from the University of Wisconsin in the winter of 2017 with a degree in Dairy Science and Life Sciences Communication and was a finalist for the state’s Alice in Dairyland crown in 2018. She has worked for US Jersey, the Association of Women in Agriculture, the Dairy Girl Network, and the UW-Madison Dairy Cattle Center. Endres has also been involved with the Wisconsin State Fair and Land O’ Lakes, Inc.
Presented by PDPW, all three pillars of Cornerstone Dairy Academy are designed to build the skills of dairy farmers and industry professionals who want to lead with purpose, character and integrity. The Academy focuses on communication, emotional intelligence, professional etiquette, understanding generational differences, integrity and ethical decision-making, being a visionary thinker and servant-oriented leadership.
The 10 other 2021 Cornerstone Dairy Academy graduates who completed the Influential, Visionary and Servant Leadership pillars are:
— Carissa Backhaus, Fond du Lac, Bovisync
— Whitney Birschbach, Fond du Lac, Agromatic
— Derek Brander, Spring Green, Brander's Dairy Farm LLC
— Katie Holewinski, Beaver Dam, Armor Animal Health
— Collin Keel, Juneau, Animix
— Rachel Kroeplien, Sheboygan Falls, Fly-By Acres
— Angie Kuester, Reedsville, CP Feeds
— Cassi Miller, Madison, World Dairy Expo
— Casey Sell, Beaver Dam, Animix
— Emily Truttmann, Juneau, Animix
The PDPW Cornerstone Dairy Academy is funded in part by a grant from the Professional Dairy Producers Foundation. To learn more about the Cornerstone Dairy Academy, visit www.pdpw.org or contact the PDPW at 800-947-7379.
PDPW is the nation's largest dairy producer-led organization of its kind, focusing on producer professionalism, stakeholder engagement and unified outreach to share ideas, solutions, resources and experiences that help dairy producers succeed.
