A pair of teachers in the Lodi School District were recently awarded 2021 Teacher Fellowships from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.
Lodi High School math teacher Derek Pertzborn and Kayla Sperbeck, a fifth grade teacher at Lodi Elementary School were two of 101 teachers across the state that were given the award this year.
“Receiving the Kohl Fellowship has been such a humbling experience,” Pertzborn said. “Teaching is not necessarily a profession where it is easy to get recognized, and I am honored to receive this award.”
Pertzborn has been a teacher for 16 years, including the last 14 at LHS. Sperbeck will be completing her sixth full year at LES this spring. She began at the school as a long-term substitute shortly after graduating college.
Both will receive $6,000, as will Lodi High School and Lodi Elementary School.
“Derek has been a leader in our math department, a leader in the building, and a leader in our district for many years, so it does not surprise me that he received the award,” LHS Principal Joe Jelinek said during the March 8 School Board meeting.
Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.
“We already know how excellent a teacher (Derek) is, not just with math, but with students and coaching, and everything else he does,” School Board President H. Adam Steinberg said during a March 8 meeting. “And with Kayla, the number of educators who get this award in our district is going up and up and up, and it’s just great for our district.”
It’s all in part of the Kohl Foundation awarding 317 recipients with scholarships, fellowships or other awards in 2021. In total, the Herb Kohl Foundation will award $3,404,000 this year. The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl — a philanthropist, businessman and former Wisconsin Senator — in 1990.
Derek Pertzborn, LHS math teacher
Pertzborn grew up in the Lodi community and said learning in the district had a “tremendous impact” on his academic and social life. He added that he was provided with great opportunities in and out of the classrooms, and through those opportunities, there were teachers and coaches that he admired.
“These teachers and coaches went out of their way to help me be successful and I think those mentors inspired me to become a teacher,” Pertzborn said.
After 16 years of teaching, he said the best part of the job is being able to watch students grow academically, emotionally and socially. He noted that sometimes it happens over the course of a single year, and sometimes a longer period of time.
“There are times when I have students as freshmen and they struggle academically and emotionally,” he said. “Later in their high school career, I sometimes have them again and the student has completely changed. Suddenly they can manage their emotions and are successful in the classroom. Being a part of this transformation is incredibly rewarding.”
Like most every other teacher, Pertzborn came across challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it provided many challenges.
“I would not say there is one thing I find particularly challenging; rather, it is more the sum of many different challenges (math pun intended),” Pertzborn said.
Pertzborn said one of his goals during the virtual and blended models was to connect with every student he has every day in some way. He said that the math department had a goal to say every student’s name during a single class period.
“We certainly want our students to be learning academically, but we also want our students to feel valued as people,” he said. “I think this small goal has helped me to create a more personal environment, even though we are usually talking through a screen.”
Pertzborn said the entire math department is able to assess students by having them upload photos of assignments, checking in on them from time to time and issuing online quizzes. If he notices students struggling, he will take them aside in smaller groups, or individually, to provide further instruction or support. He wants every student to be successful.
“It is really an exhaustive cycle of instruction, assessment, and support until we can get students to be successful. That part doesn't change (regardless of virtual or in-person instruction),” he said.
Pertzborn, whose wife, Emily, is a sixth grade math teacher at Lodi Middle School, said he is currently unsure on how he will use the $6,000 awarded to him, or how the $6,000 that LHS receives should be used.
Kayla Sperbeck, LES 5th grade teacher
Sperbeck said the best part of being a teacher is “undoubtedly the kids.” Each of their learning styles and personalities are different. While that would seem to make her job difficult, she said it’s what motivates her to “continue learning, adapting, and forging strong relationships within my classroom.”
“Every day and every year looks different because the needs of the faces looking up to you never match the year before,” Sperbeck said. “It’s hard to describe how rewarding it is to see students gain confidence as they reach their personal, social, and/or academic goals, and know that you were a voice of encouragement along the way.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Sperbeck, and every other teacher in the state were suddenly faced with the notion of not being in front of their students every day. It was difficult to grasp for students and teachers.
“It was especially hard to find closure at the end of last school year,” Sperbeck said. “I told my students to have a good weekend, that I’d see them Monday, and besides running into some of them in town, I have not seen many of them in person since.”
Shortly after the district reopened, when instruction continued virtually, it was an adjustment period for teachers, who would have to get used to the many new aspects of teaching during a pandemic. Sperbeck said that for her, learning new computer applications, extensions, and methods for recording lessons were their own challenges, but not the biggest.
“Not being able to reach students with poor internet connections and knowing that school, the most stable and consistent environment for some students had become off limits overnight, was hard to cope with,” she said. “You really realize how much your energy and passion is dependent on the students in front of you when you are recording lessons alone in an empty classroom.”
Learning the new technology, however, has now provided Sperbeck another option for educational tools and programs for future classes, as the district is finally returning to in-person instruction four days a week for all grades on April 19.
As for the $6,000 Fellowship awarded to Sperbeck, she said while she will save some, a portion will go toward her finishing her National Board Certification. She also would like to pursue her TESOL (Teaching English as a Second Language) certification in the next few years. Sperbeck feels that she “hit the lottery,” with the Fellowship, and would like the money that LES receives to be spent on something that will “positively impact students for many years to come.”
