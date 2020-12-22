The COLSAC III, commonly known as the Merrimac Ferry, will complete its final crossing of the 2020 season at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24.
The ferry shuttles traffic on Highway 113 across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County.
The ferry’s 2020 season began April 20, and through Dec. 10, the ferry made 35,779 trips carrying 201,772 vehicles across the river.
Ferry operations will resume in spring 2021, with an exact date to be announced later.
