Reach Out Lodi continues to expand.
In the last year, the nonprofit organization completed renovations and the addition of square footage to its original building. But they now have an official vehicle thanks to the help of a local church.
Lodi United Methodist Church established The Dolly Fund in December 2019 after Robert L. Thistle’s monetary gift in memory of his mother, Viola (Dolly) Nichols Thistle, who was a devout member of the church. The church’s community development grant making revolves primarily around objectives to enhance the quality of life in Lodi and its surrounding communities. The church supports efforts that help people, especially the vulnerable and marginalized, live a life of dignity and equality.
Reach Out Lodi has received a $15,000 grant in order to purchase its first vehicle specifically for its own use. Seven other organizations around the area have also received grants from the Dolly Fund.
At ROL, all volunteers have been using their own vehicles to pick up and deliver food, and help members of the community with errands around town, especially going to medical appointments.
The organization purchased a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country with the grant money. The ROL logo, and its name and phone number, are painted on the van.
“We’re very grateful. It’s been a dream (to get a van),” said Mary Wilkes, Reach Out Lodi’s managing director.
The van was already being used, shortly after acquiring it, on June 16 to help someone get to and from a doctor’s appointment. It will also be used to go to Second Harvest to pick up food, as well as to take veterans up to the administration building in Portage for various reasons, and making deliveries, which have increased throughout the pandemic.
ROL President Jim Schmiedlin said he and volunteers will continue to use their personal vehicles to help the organization.
“We’ll continue to do that because the need is there,” Schmiedlin said.
Lucky day
After a lead on a vehicle fell through due to a larger price tag, the organization continued its search.
Schmiedlin was then driving home from the local Piggly Wiggly one day, when he spotted a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country for sale along Fair Street, and thought it looked in good shape. He called a good friend and volunteer at ROL to come take a look, too.
“It was absolutely in mint condition, and (the seller) had all the records,” Schmiedlin said.
As the men looked at the van, Schmiedlin’s mechanic happened to drive by, and he stopped as well, and all talked to the seller.
“I asked (my mechanic) to go through the vehicle with a fine-tooth comb,” Schmiedlin said.
Everything turned out OK and Schmiedlin purchased the van, with money left over from the grant. The remaining funds will be used for gas, insurance payments and any future maintenance needed.
“It was kind of eerie,” Schmiedlin said of how the whole situation played out.
Continuing to help the community
Reach Out Lodi did not waste time putting the van to use. As soon as it officially became theirs, it was out and about.
“We know we’ll get good use out of it,” Wilkes said.
The organization has a need for its own transportation each day as Schmiedlin said he, Wilkes and others are “buzzing around town every day.”
Having the information painted on the van is beneficial for another reason, too. Wilkes said that many around the community still have no idea what Reach Out Lodi is or does.
“It’s also good to get our name out there because believe it or not, there are people that don’t know about us,” Wilkes said. “So it’ll be good to get out and let people know we exist.”
Schmiedlin said there are six volunteers that told him they are willing to drive the van as well. Those people will get acclimated to the vehicle, making sure they have insurance, which can then be put on file to use the van. It looks good for an almost eight-year-old vehicle.
“It looks brand new,” Wilkes said. “It was a gift from above. It was exactly what we were looking for.”
The other area organizations receiving Dolly Fund grants are:
— Porchlight, for serving the homeless in the greater Madison area;
— Pregnancy Resource Center, for serving pregnant women and their families in Portage;
— Ice Age Trail (Lodi Valley chapter), for providing children with a summer saunter program in Lodi;
— Lodi Public Library, for offering a community-wide summer reading program;
— Prairie Valley Resale Store, for helping children and elderly with their medical needs;
— Lake Melvin Yacht Club, for providing financial assistance to those in need; and
— Good Neighbor Clinic, for providing medicine and primary care to un/underinsured people.