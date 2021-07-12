The horse affectionately called Big Jake got his nickname not only because of his size, but also his personality.
Jake was certified as the world’s tallest living horse in 2010, but sadly, the Belgian draft horse died at age 20 at Smokey Hollow Farm in the Town of Dekorra. Big Jake spent the last 17 years living on the 85-acre farm of the Gilbert family. Jerry and Valicia Gilbert, owners and operators of Smokey Hollow Farm LLC — a Christmas tree farm that sells trees, wreaths and other gifts — purchased Big Jake as a 3-year old colt in 2004, the same year it took over the farm.
The Smokey Hollow Farm Facebook page posted on June 27 that Big Jake had passed away at the age of 20 — the average life span for a Belgian draft horse.
“It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of Big Jake. Big Jake was much more than a world record holder. He was a central part of our family,” the post read. “We feel very privileged to have had him in our lives. He truly loved people and impacted many over the course of his lifetime. We will miss you!!”
The Gilberts said that one of the best memories they have of their beloved horse involved another member of the family.
“Our fondest memory is when he would bow his head down so our son, Morgan, could put his halter on him,” Jerry and Valicia said of their now 14-year-old son.
According to Guinness World Records, Big Jake was certified as the world’s tallest living horse in January 2010 and first appeared in their famous “Guinness World Records” book in 2011.
Jake, a Belgian gelding, was measured — without shoes — at 20 hands, 2.75 inches, which is equivalent to 6 feet, 10 inches tall. One hand equals four inches. That height is measured from the bottom of the hooves up to the shoulder blades, and does not include the neck and head. Jake also weighed between 2,500-2,600 pounds. A typical Belgian draft horse is between 16-17 hands (66-68 inches tall) and weighs about 2,000 pounds (one ton).
Jake, who was born in Nebraska, was the offspring of two average-sized horses, and weighed 240 pounds at birth — more than 100 pounds heavier than an average Belgian foal.
According to a 2010 Poynette Press article, shortly after Jake was certified as the world’s tallest horse, it was noted that he ate about 40 pounds of hay and eight gallons of oats per day. As a member of the hitch team, Jake was driven around the farm every other day with another horse in order to stay in shape.
Jake was used by the Gilberts for many local events, and others across the state.
“We used Jake in our six-horse hitch team and competed at the state fair and county fairs,” the Gilberts said. “For a couple of years he was sponsored by Purina and attended some of their booths at local fairs. Jake attended the Dekorra fireworks event, did some local parades in the past, and we had private barn tours to meet him at the farm.”
Jake was a big part of Smokey Hollow’s identity as people wanted to see the world’s tallest horse up close. Big Jake wanted to see all of them, too.
“Jake had the personality that was not typical of just any horse,” the Gilberts said. “He absolutely loved people and soaked up the attention. He was affectionate and would give us ‘hugs’ by laying his head on our shoulder.”
The Gilberts will honor Big Jake by keeping his barn stall empty and plan to place a brick outside with his name and picture on it.
“He was a central part of our everyday activities and will be missed for a very long time,” the Gilberts said.