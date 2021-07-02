The Dolly Fund continues to benefit the Lodi community and surrounding areas.
On June 27, Lodi United Methodist Church gave $1,000 scholarships to 10 graduating seniors of Lodi High School to complete its first Dolly Fund grant distributions.
The 10 receiving Dolly Fund Scholarships from the Class of 2021 at LHS are Analisa Avila, Dorothy Dean, Garrett Edge, Justyne Engen, Rachel Flickinger, Jaden Kolinski, Greg Lins, Medora Richards, Jennifer Salto and Claire Schoenemann.
The fund started in December 2019 when Robert Thistle gave a seven-figure donation to LUMC in honor of his mother, Viola Nichols Thistle, who was better known as Dolly and was a devout member of the church.
“After (Robert) left the community at 15, he came back with this gift from the West Coast because he carries fond memories of going to church with his mom,” LUMC Pastor PyungAhn (Peace) Kim said.
Giving scholarships to the youth of the community was one of Robert Thistle’s wishes for the donation to be used for, Pastor Kim said.
There were also restrictions when it came to using the funds. Pastor Kim said that the annual earnings of the initial seven-figure donation are to be used to serve the community.
“We (all at LUMC) are here as a blessing to the community, so we want to channel those funds to the community,” Pastor Kim said. “We want them to flow into the community, especially the marginalized groups to improve the quality of life.”
A total of $44,000 was already given to eight non-profit organizations around the area as a result of those annual earnings (Reach Out Lodi, Lodi Public Library, Prairie Valley Resale Store, Ice Age Trail — Lodi Valley chapter, Lake Melvin Yacht Club, Good Neighbor Clinic in Sauk Prairie, Porchlight in Madison and Pregnancy Resource Center in Portage). On June 27, an additional $10,000 was given in scholarships to provide $54,000 through the first donations of Dolly’s Fund.
Pastor Kim wants people to see the donations as the community helping each other, rather than just seeing it as donations from a church.
“It’s not an institution helping people. It’s people helping people,” Pastor Kim said, later adding that the fund “is a blessing that empowers us to be a blessing to the larger community.”
Pastor Kim said that Robert Thistle’s intent when making the initial donation was that the “brick and mortar needs” of the church would not take priority and that the use of funds would be at LUMC’s discretion.
The most recent recipients are the first through the Dolly Fund, and Pastor Kim said the church’s commitment to sharing the funds “remains strong.”
“This is truly our way to live out our Christian faith and to honor who Dolly was,” Pastor Kim said.
Kim said that Robert Thistle told him that his mother “didn’t want anyone she knew to leave uncared for. She was very gentle, but hers was a gentleness with a strong determination to help others and raise her children to have faith in God and each other.”
Robert Thistle, 94, still has those fonds memories of attending LUMC with his mother and four siblings, Pastor Kim said.
“I do know my mother had full faith in the Lord and I want to follow her step,” Thistle said to Kim.
Pastor Kim said that opportunities of Dolly’s Fund grants are open to every organization that serves the marginalized, respecting the dignity of the people, to enhance the quality of their lives. Scholarship opportunities are available to youth and young adults.
The next grant application deadline is Sept. 30 and a new scholarship application will soon be posted on the church’s website. Visit www.lodiumc.org for more information.