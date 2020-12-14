Fourteen area children will soon to be able to hopefully sleep easier after it was announced that they would be getting a new bed in time for the Christmas holiday.
Mary Wilkes, managing director of Reach Out Lodi, was informed of a program through Slumberland, which has one of its furniture stores in Baraboo. The program, called Homes for the Holidays, donates beds to children who are in need of one.
Reach Out Lodi partnering with Slumberland “was the perfect fit,” according to Wilkes.
Wilkes, while remaining in contact with the Baraboo store, then reached out to customers who frequent ROL for various needed support and help.
“I started calling some of our customers and asked them what their situation was with beds,” Wilkes said. “Some were just in tears.”
If the child needed an adequate bed, Wilkes put their name on the list. In total, Slumberland will be providing 14 area children with proper mattresses, box springs and bed frames. It was also noted whether the child needed a twin or full-sized bed.
“How heartwarming it is that 14 children will have a brand new bed,” Wilkes said.
Slumberland, a family-owned company, has always been dedicated to community involvement. Since 1993, the furniture store has been helping kids get the restful sleep they require by giving new beds to families in need. Through the 40 Winks Foundation and its own Homes for the Holidays donation event, Slumberland has donated more than 45,000 beds to families — and children — who otherwise would not have one.
Per Slumberland’s website, “Citizenship and stewardship are two of our company’s core values. We believe giving back is not only a good idea, but an essential part of doing business. As a family-owned company, we take pride in helping organizations that strengthen children and families in need.”
In addition to the new beds, the families of Reach Out Lodi will also receive bed sheets for each bed. Reach Out Lodi made a Facebook post, asking the community to donate bed sheets.
“Some parents said that they did not need bedding,” Wilkes said.
As of Dec. 10, four bed sheet sets were still needed for twin-sized beds — two for boys and two for girls. Also, full-sized bed sheets for a boy were needed. Wilkes was amazed at how the community stepped up to help others in their area once again.
“Folks have been coming in and dropping off sheets and comforters. How amazing,” Wilkes said.
The Hearts and Hands program of the Lodi Valley Quilters Guild — as well as another local quilting group — has also donated quilts to accompany the new beds and sheets for each child.
Wilkes said the plan for Slumberland was to hopefully have the beds delivered during the week of Dec. 14. Due to COVID-19, Wilkes said the beds will be left outside the home when delivered, with the family needing to bring them inside.
Adopt a family through Reach Out Lodi
Reach Out Lodi has also began its “Adopt a Family” program for the holidays. This year, Wilkes said about 70 families are looking for needed support.
The program allows customers of ROL to drop off holiday wish lists for their respective families, which then get “adopted” by various individuals and/or businesses. Those who adopt the family — with everything done anonymously — then go out to purchase items off the given wish list, wrap them and bring them back to Reach Out Lodi. Each gift on the wish list is noted by which family member was asking for it.
Once a certain family’s gifts are brought back to ROL, that family is notified to come and pick up the wrapped gifts so they can bring them home. The program has even more of a special meaning this year because of all that has happened in 2020, with the pandemic affecting a wide range of individuals and families. Many people in the community are looking for ways to help “because they made it through (the pandemic) OK,” according to Wilkes.
Wilkes also noted that the Lake Melvin Yacht Club, based in Dane, has also helped some area families through monetary donations.
