The Lodi Optimist Club held its 12th annual One Mother of a Run event on Saturday, May 7. This year’s event featured a 12K run, a 5K run/walk and a children’s Fun Run.
The start-finish line for the 12K run and 5K run/walk was at Lodi High School, with the routes for both races going along Sauk Street and Reynolds Road. The children’s Fun Run began on the LHS football field and continued over the bridge behind the school, then to near the middle school, before finishing back at LHS.
The winner of the 12K was Middleton’s Connor McGee, with a time of 46 minutes, 12.7 seconds. The first female across the line in the 12K was Dane’s Jenny Sweatt, who finished fifth overall. There were 32 entrants for the 12K.
The 5K run/walk featured 161 entrants with Lodi’s Roger Melland crossing the finish line first in 20:32.8. Lodi’s Amy Olson was second (22:35) and Lodi’s Megan Ballweg was third (22:49.5). More pictures can be seen at www.hngnews.com.
LODI'S 12TH ANNUAL ONE MOTHER OF A RUN
MAY 7
12K RESULTS
1. Connor McGee, Middleton, 46:12.7
2. Benjamin Terpening, DeForest, 54:23.6
3. Ryan Mayer, Lodi, 57:29.3
4. Hudson Haas, Mazomanie, 59:06.5
5. Jenny Sweatt, Dane, 59:16
6. Emily Fry, Loganville, 1:00:35.3
7. Nicholas Rice, Madison, 1:02:25.3
8. Becky Ripp, 1:04:32.2
9. Kyle Mack, Lodi, 1:04:46.4
10. Trish Kutz, Lodi, 1:05:18.7
11. Janel Karls, 1:08:45
12. April Deane-Smith, Prairie Du Sac, 1:08:58.7
13. Nicole Noel, Lodi, 1:13:55.8
14. Charlotte Reddeman, Poynette, 1:14:28.1
15. Mateusz Drozd, Madison, 1:14:35
16. Ann Steck, Waunakee, 1:14:41.8
17. Lynn Mais, 1:14:42.1
18. Karen Haas, Lodi, 1:16:36.4
19. Joanne Faust, Lodi, 1:16:37
20. Alison Staples, DeForest, 1:19:17.2
21. Janeen Meyer, Lodi, 1:20:07.7
22. Cori Crow, Lodi, 1:21:35.3
23. Stacy Soboleski, North Freedom, 1:23:03.6
24. Corey Lorenz, Lodi, 1:23:10.9
25. Sonja Burgalio, Lodi, 1:25:35.1
26. Rick Mills, Lodi, 1:26:08.8
27. Sonia Barber, North Freedom, 1:30:27.1
28. Tony Hanko, Baraboo, 1:31:00.4
29. Tiffany Storch, Baraboo, 1:34:42.1
30. Jeff Storch, Baraboo, 1:34:42.3
31. Janet Hagen, Madison, 1:49:44.5
32. Bryant Farr, Baraboo, 1:50:52.4
5K RUN/WALK RESULTS
1. Roger Melland, Lodi, 20:23.8
2. Amy Olson, Lodi, 22:35
3. Megan Ballweg, Lodi, 22:49.5
4. Brandon Jones, Sun Prairie, 23:30.6
5. Ben Karls, 23:59.6
6. Thomas Salgado, Madison, 24:06.5
7. Marissa Kaim, Arlington, 24:17.1
8. Parker Olson, Lodi, 24:39.4
9. Noah Smith, 24:41.5
10. Randy Wallace, Merrimac, 24:49.4
11. Raegan Smith, Prairie du Sac, 25:15.8
12. Vince Breunig, 25:22.8
13. Jaclyn Kripas, Elmwood Park (Ill.), 25:24.5
14. Gabe Miller, Lodi, 26:05.9
15. Bryan Schultz, 26:30.6
16. Katie Kammerdiener, Prairie du Sac, 26:33.1
17. Jason Kammerdiener, Prairie du Sac, 26:33.5
18. Ally McBride, Middleton, 26:49.3
19. Adonnas Johnson, Poynette, 26:58.5
20. Dale Johnson, Poynette, 26:58.7
21. Trey Traeder, Lodi, 27:38.5
22. Theo Traeder, Lodi, 27:40.9
23. Audrey Sandberg, Prairie du Sac, 27:46.8
24. Claire Kim, Lodi, 28:33.3
25. Eleanor Beld, 28:33.8
26. Samantha Leatherberry, 29:08
27. Val Bilkey, 29:13
28. Sara Lane, 29:13.4
29. Denise Hasburgh, Fitchburg, 29:13.5
30. Andrew Kaim, Arlington, 29:59.7
31. Gabriella Mahoney, Merrimac, 30:02.3
32. Chloe Schultz, Merrimac, 30:02.7
33. Grace Heiser, Baraboo, 30:05.7
34. Henry Karls, 30:13.2
35. Lindsay Kurt, Lodi, 30:31.9
36. Ozzie Tippery, Lodi, 30:35.3
37. Hayden Schwartz, Lodi, 30:38.4
38. Kelly Robertson, Dane, 30:39.5
39. Mark Gilles, Lodi, 31:10.3
40. Steve Gilles, Lodi, 31:10.8
41. Tracy Jesse, Lodi, 31:18
42. Laura Schaap, Lodi, 31:19.8
43. Jesse Peters, Sun Prairie, 31:41.7
44. Nate Fredrick, Portage, 31:46.4
45. Timothy Schultz, Fall River, 31:46.8
46. Kristine Fischer, Lodi, 31:48.2
47. Connor Skrum, Poynette, 31:48.6
48. Traci Tuma, Madison, 31:53.8
49. Wes Austin-Nash, Lodi, 31:54.5
50. Julia Edwards, 32:20.7
51. Sarah Kuehn, Lodi, 32:21.7
52. Chris Trueder, Lodi, 32:22.1
53. Tommy Ladenthin, Poynette, 32:30.8
54. Justin Persinger, Merrimac, 32:48
55. Aleesha Ferge, Wisconsin Dells, 32:48.7
56. Angela Lochner, Adams, 32:48.8
57. Mia Persinger, Merrimac, 33:08.2
58. Cathy Kittle, Cross Plains, 33:18.3
59. Wendy Schneider, Baraboo, 33:25.4
60. Skye Ruppel, Merrimac, 33:26.9
61. Isaiah Birkrem, Lodi, 33:47.3
62. Taylore Brynick, 33:56.3
63. Astrid Thompson, Merrimac, 34:02.8
64. Stephanie Bader, Merrimac, 34:16.8
65. Ayla Stika, Merrimac, 34:17
66. Diane Meinholz, Cross Plains, 34:18.6
67. Tinamarie McLaughlin, Merrimac, 34:19.5
68. Ross Mori, Lodi, 34:43.1
69. Stephanie Manley, Waunakee, 34:46.2
70. Maria Lindquist, Lodi, 35:05.5
71. Mike Ballweg, Lodi, 35:21
72. Ann Dehn, Portage, 35:26.8
73. Charlotte Brennan, Prairie du Sac, 35:27.6
74. William Karls, 35:29.8
75. Taylor Boley, Merrimac, 35:30.3
76. Meghan Karls, 35:30.5
77. Erin Fischer, Madison, 35:34.3
78. Anthony LaCrosse, Lodi, 36:31.1
79. Melissa Brooks, Lodi, 36:31.3
80. Lisa Steinhoff, Poynette, 36:40.5
81. Amber Schwartz, Lodi, 36:48.3
82. Jamie Christianson, Baraboo, 37:03.2
83. Megan Schultz, Fall River, 37:05.8
84. Joshua Pulvermacher, Lake Mills, 37:23.7
85. Jessica Pulvermacher, Lake Mills, 37:23.8
86. Erin Kutz, Lodi, 37:39.7
87. Maren Abernathy, Prairie Du Sac, 38:02.6
88. Cora Miller, Merrimac, 38:05.6
89. Judy Fossen, Sauk City, 38:10.3
90. Travis Little, Lodi, 38:12
91. Keegan Little, Lodi, 38:12.1
92. Colin Myhro, Cross Plains, 38:14.6
93. Jenna Janssen, Verona, 38:29
94. Connie Lewis, Verona, 38:29
95. Ella Skrum, Poynette, 38:52.6
96. Maureen Palmer, Merrimac, 39:05.2
97. Melanie Breunig, 39:05.8
98. Noah Little, Lodi, 39:06.6
99. Kari Little, Lodi, 39:09.3
100. Claire Skrum, Poynette, 42:38.5
101. Kim Heal, Poynette, 42:39.3
102. Stephanie Mayer, Lodi, 42:58
103. Julie Wenger, Lodi, 43:32.1
104. Charlotte Riggs, Merrimac, 43:43
105. Lindsey Knickerbocker, Lodi, 44:04.9
106. Alan Clemens, 46:00.2
107. John Kromenaker, Middleton, 46:20.5
108. Adam Benesh, Lodi, 46:36.1
109. Isabelle Annen, Merrimac, 50:07.7
110. Mason McRoberts, 50:15.5
111. Ryan Benesh, Lodi, 50:39
112. Max Benesh, 50:39
113. Amy Benesh, Lodi, 50:39.4
114. Tim Escher, 52:13.6
115. Terri Escher, 52:14.2
116. Tami Newman, Lodi, 52:58.9
117. Trish Boelter, Lodi, 52:59.1
118. Sandy Fleischman, Lodi, 52:59.1
119. Gena Marshall, Lodi, 54:38.7
120. Eva Taylor, Dane, 54:39.3
121. Keirsta Strom, Lodi, 54:39.9
122. Brandi Washington, Sussex, 54:40.7
123. Hailey Roessler, Lodi, 55:02.6
124. Jill Roessler, Lodi, 55:02.8
125. Brody Roessler, Lodi, 55:04.5
126. Remmington Fischer, Lodi, 55:05.1
127. Kelli Brown, Lodi, 55:06.3
128. Amy Crary, Sun Prairie, 55:08.3
129. Jen Leatherberry, 55:08.3
130. Tom Tritt, Sun Prairie, 55:08.3
131. Brian Roessler, Lodi, 55:09.7
132. Danielle Benesh, 55:23.6
133. Misty Jackson, Lodi, 55:23.6
134. Christy Jackson, Lodi, 55:26.2
135. Christine Doud, Madison, 55:26.4
136. Gregg Newman, Lodi, 55:38.1
137. Abby Clepper, Lodi, 55:38.3
138. Diane Taylor, Dane, 56:31.1
139. Kay McIntyre, Lodi, 56:31.3
140. Meg McIntyre, Lodi, 56:31.9
141. Andy Lister, Dane, 56:32.7
142. Donna Kopp, Lodi, 56:33.1
143. Chrissy Clemens, 56:55.5
144. Brianna Ripp, Lodi,58:13.8
145. Stacy Schmitt, 58:14
146. Joshua Smet, Sun Prairie, 58:54.6
147. Bethany Nitehawk, Sun Prairie, 58:55.8
148. Sophia Himes, Lodi, 59:07.3
149. Cathy Sindelar, 59:08.9
150. Jennifer Glover, Marion (Iowa), 59:09.1
151. Rachel Schroeder, Lodi, 1:00:00.4
152. Jamie Ziegler, 1:00:03.5
153. Sandi Stronach, 1:00:05.6
154. Alaina Kutz, 1:01:01.6
155. Christine Monna (Kutz), 1:01:03.7
156. Joan Kutz, 1:01:06.1
157. Hayley Jacobsen, Lodi, 1:02:46.6
158. Bobbi Jacobsen, Lodi, 1:02:46.8
159. Amber Ramsden, Lodi, 1:03:56.6
160. Jared Ramsden, Lodi, 1:03:56.6
161. Ernie Meyer, 1:33:40.5