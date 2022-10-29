A busy cafeteria
Waterloo students are pictured during lunch on Oct. 24 in the high school cafeteria, where all district student, ages 4 through 18, eat every day.

 Lauren Henning lhenning@hngnews.com

This is the fourth and final installment in the series examining school funding in Wisconsin.

During the school day, Waterloo School District students between ages 4 and 18 all eat in the same cafeteria, oftentimes going through the lunch line at the same time.