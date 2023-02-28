On Feb. 15 Gov. Tony Evers announced his proposed bi-ennial budget, which is expected to mark the beginning of an extended period of argument, debate, and negotiation with the State Legislature, but also will hit on at least two subjects that have been concerns at the local level: funding for public schools and municipal services.
Elected leaders in towns, villages, and cities have frequently commented on the difficulty providing services within budget constraints given the state of “shared revenue” that provides state funding for local services.
The state of Wisconsin ranks seventh nationally among state as being most reliant on property tax for municipal revenues, according to the Wisconsin League of Municipalities. Among those states, Wisconsin also stands out as having the tightest restriction on tax increases, largely as a result of a move by the legislature in 2006 to begin state-imposed caps on local property taxes.
Municipalities across the state, independently and through the League of Municipalities, have lobbied for the legislature to revisit the system of revenue sharing through which counties, cities, towns, and villages receive a significant portion of their funding.
When asked in an email about the response to this local lobbying amid budget discussions, District 14 Senator and Majority Vice-Chair Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) responded that she had frequently met with community leaders to determine needs and how she can help them.
"We are just getting started with our work on the 2023-2025 Wisconsin State Budget," said Ballweg. "I welcome input from municipalities in the 14th Senate District regarding their desire for a change in state funding."
Similarly, Assistant Majority Leader and District 42 Rep. Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) said that he has been in contact with municipal leaders.
"I’ve heard from many local officials in the district and had discussions with them about the issue of shared revenue," said Plumer. "As a former local official myself, I understand the importance. It is one of the areas we will be looking to address in this budget."
As well, public school leaders are looking for possible changes to the state imposed revenue limit or other aspects of the school funding formula in the coming year. Over the past several months, the Poynette School District has been preparing for a referendum for operational revenue to appear on the ballot in the April election.
Former district administrator Matthew Shappel and current district administrator Jerome Pritzl separately described a looming "fiscal cliff" in presentations to the Board of Education and the Poynette Village Board, a phrase used by leadership in other school districts, including Lodi and DeForest, as costs rise with inflation, funding remains stagnant through state-imposed revenue limits, and federal COVID relief funding begins to expire.
When asked about those aspects of public school funding, Ballweg replied that she believed that the term "fiscal cliff" was "a bit extreme," pointing out that districts knew that federal aid was going to be a one-time resource and should have planned accordingly.
"In the case of some school districts, they have invested in appropriate infrastructure improvements, which was a sustainable use of this one time money," said Ballweg. "However, other districts have chosen to use this money for health and intervention staff. Our state cannot possibly duplicate this level of funding that came from federal programs. Schools that I’ve met with, to date, know that pre-COVID investments are most likely."
Plumer also highlights an increase in state funding for schools in recent years.
"As in any budget, we will look at school funding levels to make sure we continue supporting education in Wisconsin. In the 2017 and 2019 budgets, schools saw significant funding increases."
In a November 2022 report on the increase of referenda by local school districts, the Wisconsin Policy Forum noted that the state budget increased general school aid by $319 million for the 2022-2023 school year, but without changing per pupil revenue limits. The effective result, according to the report, was that districts were given more money, but not allowed to use it on education, pushing down taxes for local property owners.
"Over this last budget a massive amount of federal dollars went to schools for them to utilize," said Plumer.
He points to information collected by the Institute for Reforming Government, a Delafield-based conservative advocacy group lead by former advisor to State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, C.J. Szafir. On the organization's website, Szafir is described as previously working at the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, heading the organization's efforts to promote "school choice."
"It varies by school district," said Plumer. "But according to their numbers, in the 42nd Assembly district there seems to be nearly $7,000,000 in unallocated federal dollars. These are one-time dollars, and I would like to have a discussion with these districts to see what their plans are for them."
Following the proposed budget recommendations from Evers' office, the Joint Finance Committee will issue its own budget proposal, to move through the legislature through the spring for approval by the Assembly and Senate in June, which the governor will sign then issuing vetoes on aspects of the budget, if the budget is not vetoed in full.