The Lodi School Board agreed at their Feb. 13 meeting to create an ad hoc committee to explore funding for the Lodi Community Action Team, temporarily settling an hour-long discussion of the organization and a deeper question of the responsibilities of board members themselves.

In a July 2022 meeting LCAT representatives spoke to the board about a situation in which the group, which organizes educational and advocacy efforts to counter substance abuse in the community, would be losing funding through the expiration of a five-year $125,000 Drug Free Communities Grant. Board members agreed to support LCAT through the district’s Fund 80, which is designed to support community programming. Though several board members expressed reservations.

