The Lodi School Board agreed at their Feb. 13 meeting to create an ad hoc committee to explore funding for the Lodi Community Action Team, temporarily settling an hour-long discussion of the organization and a deeper question of the responsibilities of board members themselves.
In a July 2022 meeting LCAT representatives spoke to the board about a situation in which the group, which organizes educational and advocacy efforts to counter substance abuse in the community, would be losing funding through the expiration of a five-year $125,000 Drug Free Communities Grant. Board members agreed to support LCAT through the district’s Fund 80, which is designed to support community programming. Though several board members expressed reservations.
When the issue came up on Monday as to whether the school should use public levy funding for Fund 80 to support the group at roughly $95,000 per year, again skepticism was shared, first by board member Scott Bilse, who expressed frustration that the issue was not brought up earlier to give board members more time to investigate and discuss prior to an expiration at the end of the school year, at the end of June. Further, the school would be legally obligated to issue potential layoff notices to the group’s two employees if continuation of the program was not secured by April.
School board member and board liaison to LCAT Terry Haag pointed out the value of LCAT’s work in terms of preventative measures, and the integration of different members of the community at LCAT’s meetings.
Heather Baron, while describing the concept of the group as “awesome,” told other board members that she had not specifically heard support for the group in the community and suggested that students providing survey data that drives key parts of LCAT’s work, were not being truthful.
“That’s just my personal experience--what I’ve had kids tell me--and that’s what I’m going off of,” said Baron, explaining that her daughter had lost someone to a fentanyl overdose and had learned more from that personal experience than from LCAT programming.
Shared investment
A part of the July discussion included a request from Bilse for LCAT to explore other funding options and to solicit more support from area municipalities, a point he reiterated in the recent meeting, to which School District Administrator Vince Breunig explained that the district’s Fund 80, that would be used, is levied from across the municipalities of the district.
“By being Fund 80 all nine municipalities are paying for the program,” Breunig said. “The way that it is funded now is that it is a balance from all of the taxpayers in all of our municipalities all the way across--and that’s the way it has to be--that’s how Fund 80 works.”
As the discussion progressed, board member Kristi McMorris pointed to a partnership between the Lodi School District and Waunakee-based mental health providers, as well as other programs.
“It’s not like we’re not doing work and prevention in our schools and we’re just giving up,” McMorris said.
If LCAT no longer received support from the district, Breunig told the board, a key loss would be in connections developed between LCAT, the district and other parts of the community. Breunig pointed to the annual National Night Out event in Lodi as one example.
“You need someone to spearhead that and these intentional connections between the school and community--and will we try to continue to do that if LCAT goes away, absolutely, but we don’t have the people to do it.”
At this point Bilse asked for Breunig to abstain from the conversation.
“I understand that you’re trying to share your opinion, but this is really a board decision,” said Bilse.
“If you don’t want my opinion, that’s okay,” said Breunig.
“You’re kind of interjecting on one side,” said Bilse. “Maybe just board members hash this out right now.”
Haag jumped in, saying she would pick up where Breunig left off, explaining that she remembered years before being on the board, “when kids were overdosing a lot,” with Haberman Park having a reputation at the time.
“And LCAT is slow and it is organic, and that’s the hard part,” said Haag. “I’m afraid if we let this go--and we can, that’s up to us, we can decide this--we won’t see something tomorrow or the next day that broke, we’ll see it in about five years. And I just know that coming back, in the long run is more expensive.”
What comes from where
Clarifying the question before the board, Board President H. Adam Steinberg asked LCAT Project Director Paula Enger, “Without the $95,000, LCAT would be done? What would happen to LCAT?”
“If LCAT doesn’t get funded, LCAT would go away, because the grant dollars that support it now are about $10,000 and that is not going to support the staff,” Enger told the board. “LCAT would go away at the end of this school year.”
She went on to explain that in 2015 she and LCAT Project Coordinator Bryan Bilse became part of the leadership of the Prevention and Response Columbia County, which developed broad county-wide coalition to address the opioid epidemic. In the first few years PARCC was part of creating the county’s first drug court, developing the county’s medically assisted drug treatment program, other outreach and advocacy programs.
“We’ll do things on the county level,” Enger said, “but we won’t be in the classrooms, we won’t be at National Night Out, we won’t look at your Youth Risk Behavior Data...all the things we are doing that just pertains to Lodi, that would all go away.”
When asked by McMorris if there were prospects for other grants funding LCAL, Enger said that she is always looking.
Soliciting opinions
Board member Angela Lathrop suggested that, given the complexity of the local and grant funding involved, the board form an ad hoc committee to oversee LCAT initiatives and budgeting, so board members would feel more comfortable, “and not feel like we’re being asked for some number that we don’t understand.”
McMorris highlighted that her issue in the matter was spending public funds without explicit permission, to which Steinberg explained that is currently the same process for the district’s C.R.E.W. community programs.
Bilse suggested that given the divisiveness of the issue, the board should seek opinions from the public at large. Steinberg asked Breunig if it would be correct to assume a public survey is usually a months-long process.
Breunig pointed out that to reach community members at large--outside the district’s email lists--would require contracting an outside firm, and development of a clear question similar to a referendum survey, which previously had over a dozen drafts before getting final wording.
“Could it be done? Absolutely,” said Breunig. “Could it be done quickly? No.”
Baron asked why a call for public input would require such complications: “I don’t know how bias it is just by putting the word out there...if you feel this strongly about something, then I also feel it’s your responsibility to pay attention.”
The board agreed to create an ad hoc committee including Haag, Bilse, and Barb Beyer, to report back to the board at the April 10 meeting.
The following day Baron posted to the Heather Baron for School Board Facebook page, an invitation for public input on the issue of LCAT funding:
“There is no doubt that LCAT does good things, but is it enough?? I, personally, have never been impressed with LCAT. I don’t mean to offend anyone; but if I’m asking for your opinion, you should know mine too,” the post in part read. “I know there are people that agree AND disagree with me about LCAT, so that is why I’m asking for your input.”
Among the comments soon following on the post were one from State Rep. Jon Plumer, accusing LCAT of having a partisan agenda.
“I believe LCAT to be a political organization and should not be funded with tax dollars. As mentioned in an earlier post, there are groups that aren’t invited or allowed to participate in certain events. Who makes those decisions and by what criteria? As the former chair of the substance abuse committee, I used to be invited to some of their meetings until I questioned some of their data, at which time those invitations ceased.”
Plumer was then tagged in a reply comment from another resident: “{span}Wow! With your position and influence with power brokers, you would be someone they (I) would want.”{/span}