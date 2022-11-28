At the Nov. 18 Columbia County Library System Board meeting there was shared sigh of relief and congratulations among board members at the good work and good fortune of the preceding weeks, leading to a decision maintaining the financial status quo for one more year.
“We made it,” said Board Chair Linda Ross. “We’re back at last year’s funding. And it was very interesting being part of that and hearing all the reasons that libraries are so important to us.”
Many of the board members and local library directors were part of a push to convince the Columbia County Board of Supervisors to amend the 2023 budget, which would have otherwise included a cut in library support down to the bare state mandated minimum.
In the Nov. 8 County Board meeting, Supervisor Liz Miller, of Merrimac, moved to have the library support returned from the proposed figure of $727,010 to $751,870, the same as last year and the year before. The move followed a public commentary portion of the meeting in which at least eight members of the public spoke on behalf of restoring library funding, with one asking library supporters in the room to stand. What appeared to be roughly half the visitors in the packed room then got out of their seats.
Not only was restoring funding to libraries important to residents, for a variety of reasons as described by the previous speakers, Miller explained, but cuts would further impact Columbia County organizations.
“[The libraries] collaborate with Portage Area Workforce and Service Connection, Booksmart Network to help people find jobs, Riverhaven to help people find shelter, HHS and ADRC to support families in crisis to find mental and physical healthcare, childcare, long-term support and food,” said Miller. “They have not received increases in three years and are only asking to maintain the same level of funding that occurred in 2022.”
Supervisor Tess Carr of the Town of Lodi, supported the amendment, telling the board that many members had received calls and letters of support for the libraries, with Carr receiving about 20 messages herself.
“The word ‘safety’ came up surprisingly often,” Carr said as she read highlights from some of the letters, including those explaining that local libraries are necessary for many people to conduct business and for families to have Internet access.
Several more supervisors spoke up to lend support to the amendment to return library funding to the previous level. Supervisor Denise Brusveen, of Poynette, explained that on the Finance Committee there were hard decisions across county departments, but that the libraries would still receive “a significant chunk of change” at the mandated minimum, and that libraries would still be able to independently fundraise, as opposed to other departments.
“I would rather keep my tax dollars and spend them where I want,” said Brusveen, “rather than being forced to spend them or forcing roughly half the board.”
Supervisor Matthew Rohrbeck, of Columbus, pointed to what he called a lack of funding on the part of local municipalities, specifically highlighting the city of Columbus, then explaining that library funding is determined by circulation numbers and, that being the case, supporters would have the opportunity to determine funding by gaming the system.
“If you want to support libraries,” Rohrbeck told the board, “the easiest way to do that is to go there every day, check out 20 books, return them the next day and check out 20 more.”
The amendment restoring library funding was eventually passed by a vote of 17 to 10.
In the following County Library Board meeting there was consensus among the members that in the next year there would need to be consistent effort to educate the public and board members about what all libraries do for their communities and the county. School representative and Middle School-High School Principal for Cambria Friesland Debra Torrison pointed to a need to counter framing such as one county board member that suggested libraries should “focus on checking out books.”
“I think a lot of it is education and perceptions of libraries, traditionally in the past, and what is a library today,” said Torrison. “Because if you haven’t used those services, you probably don’t realize what a modern library is doing. That it isn’t just a place to go for books.”
At the Poynette Public Library, Director Jodi Bailey, who was unable to attend the meetings, was relieved and heartened to hear the results. At the same time, she needed to have her final budget proposal submitted to the Village of Poynette between the time that the the draft county budget was published, and when it was amended and finalized.
“I feel very supported,” said Bailey. “I feel very thankful for the village, because when I went to them and said, ‘Hey, Columbia County’s going to be giving $2600 less than I was hoping’ –because we just asked for exactly what they gave us last year–the village of Poynette stepped up right away.”
Community outreach and education has been a priority for the Poynette Library, Bailey explained, which is one reason why they had a stand at the Poynette Farmer’s Market through the summer, just to talk to people outside the library building. As the county board’s budget meeting approached, Bailey collected postcards from from those that use the library to give to respective board representatives.
“It’s good for them to be reminded that this little library serves a lot of different people in a lot of different needs,” said Bailey. “It’s not just the kids coming in and checking our books–or adults–it’s the other things that people need: copies and faxes, ‘how do I apply for a job?’, and other stuff like that, it is super important that we’re here for everybody.”
A challenge for Bailey, who is approaching her third year as library director, as of December, is to make the most of financial opportunities, many of which cannot be counted as reliable revenue for operating costs.
Last year the library received a $10,000 grant that it used to acquire “launchpads,” pre-loaded digital tablets frequently set up with educational applications and games. The library also received federal ARPA funding for development of a “story walk” in the park. And at the Dec. 3 holiday parade the library will be unveiling their new bookmobile, purchased with a $15,000 grant from Alliant Energy.
Grants, however, are often project-based and only apply to a relatively short window or time, or a single use. Similarly, the library receives support from donations, but those do not guarantee day-to-day funding. In one case, Bailey said, a patron passed away and their family has since contributed annually to the library, which they could choose to stop doing for any number of reasons.
Getting their bookmobile on the road will be a central part of the Poynette Library’s outreach in 2023, according to Bailey.
“If we have a bookmobile, we can come to the school, small community events that pop up as the weather gets nicer,” said Bailey. “Where can we take it and what can we do to get you what you need? Is it a laptop and free WIFI that you need? You might not need audiobooks, but what can we bring you that you need, because you can’t get to the building? So that’s part of our plan going forward, as part of our five-year strategic plan.”