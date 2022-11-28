Poynette Library Director shows messages of support
Buy Now

Poynette Library Director Jodi Bailey shows some of the postcards written by community members for their county board representatives explaining the importance of public libraries for them. The cards were part of an outreach effort in the lead-up to the Columbia County Board's annual budget meeting at which library funding was at risk of being cut.

 Jonathan Stefonek lpedit@hngnews.com

At the Nov. 18 Columbia County Library System Board meeting there was shared sigh of relief and congratulations among board members at the good work and good fortune of the preceding weeks, leading to a decision maintaining the financial status quo for one more year.

“We made it,” said Board Chair Linda Ross. “We’re back at last year’s funding. And it was very interesting being part of that and hearing all the reasons that libraries are so important to us.”