Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to add staff — a standoff that has led to long waits for licenses, a huge surplus of agency funds and frustrated applicants flooding legislative offices with pleas for help.

Sara Wuorinen, 32, is one of those applicants. She first contacted DSPS in September 2021 to get licensed to be a substance abuse counselor and a mental health counselor in training in northern Wisconsin, which is struggling with a rise in suicides and drug overdoses.