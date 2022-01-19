Columbia County Supervisor Christopher Polzer presents a plaque to former supervisor Bob Koch for his time on the board between 2018 and 2021. Koch left the District 26 seat representing rural Lodi upon accepting a position as Columbia County Emergency Management Coordinator.
The Columbia County Board of Supervisors honored Supervisor Bob Koch of Lodi for his work on the board as he moves on to take a new role in Emergency Management.
"I am particularly privileged to be able to present this to Bob," said Supervisor Christopher Polzer, of Poynette, at Wednesday's meeting, "because I believe that he stands for all that is good that is about the supervisors in Columbia County. I've learned a lot from him, particularly how to treat people the right way--I don't know a finer representative of our county, I can't think of a more honest individual, and that is why it is so important to me."
Koch joined the board in June 2018 after applying for a vacant seat, approved by the board's executive committee and subsequently winning election to the position and staying through December 2021, at which point he applied for on open position with Columbia County, heading the Emergency Management Department, taking over for retiring Emergency Management Coordinator Kathy Johnson.
Earlier in the meeting the board unanimously approved Koch's appointment to Johnson's former positions on the Local Emergency Management Committee and Traffic Safety Commission.
Accepting the plaque, Koch explained that in June 2018 he applied for the seat after reading in the local news that no one had run for District 26 Supervisor, representing the area outside the City of Lodi and Town of Lodi, between the Town of West Point to the west and the Town of Arlington to the East.
After emailing the the County Clerk, Koch interviewed with Supervisors Barry Pufahl, of Pardeeville, James Foley, JaAnn Wingers and Chairman Vern Gove on the Executive Committee.
At Wednesday's meeting Koch thanked family for supporting him as he took on the responsibilities of early meetings with the Highway Committee in Wyocena and other county business at the Administration Building in Portage. He went on to thank the other board members for their support during his time representing District 26.
"I consider all of you friends and colleagues, and again, thank you for the opportunity and your support while I was on the board."