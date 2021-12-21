The Columbia County Board of Supervisors voted against a proposed resolution on Wednesday, that would have expanded staffing at Recycling and Solid Waste. The move, the county’s head of Recycling and Solid Waste told board members, could mean a growing and unsustainable strain on staff.
In the Columbia County Board of Supervisors’ Dec. 9 Finance Committee meeting, the county’s Director Recycling and Solid Waste, Greg Kaminsky, made a request of and warning to committee members. He explained that one of the office’s two administrative secretaries had taken another job, meaning they have been short-staffed.
The department would ordinarily have one full-time administrative secretary and another part time, but their part-time secretary left for another job. Kaminsky requested additional funding for the department budget to make that vacant part-time position full time.
Adding to the situation is that, where they would expect a slowdown in November and December, the department is dealing with business on the order of 120 transactions per day (usual annual peaks being around 150 to 160 during the summer).
“We’re missing a lot of phone calls with her gone,” said Kaminsky. “Even I try to pick up the slack, but you can only do so much, and I do not want to see our customer service suffer.”
The department receives calls about questions or issues, like missed pick-ups, which Kaminskly told board members he wants to see answered and addressed immediately, but an increasing number of those calls are going to voicemail.
Committee Chair Matthew Rohrbeck told Kaminsky that it wasn’t personal, and it was something that he had already said in the Human Resources Committee, but he couldn’t agree to that kind of request.
“If we approve this, we have to approve other position requests that are similar to this field in other county departments, in my opinion,” said Rohrbeck. “Because the same arguments can be made there too. I don’t even want to get started on Health and Human Services and the amount of stuff they’ve had to go through.”
Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult across the county, with many finding it a challenge to hire for open positions and many potential workers unwilling to return to a pre-pandemic status quo.
“If we approve this, we can’t necessarily say to the other departments, ‘Well, we don’t have the money,’” said Rohrbeck.
The situation at Recycling and Waste Management was not exactly the same as other departments, Kaminsky explained. Kaminsky pointed out that if their other full-time administrator takes a vacation or calls in sick, the department can’t keep up. At the same time staff, including experienced members, are seeing other options and even receiving job offers.
“People are getting offered jobs for a lot of money right now,” said Kaminsky, “and it’s not just in the driver positions, but it’s in the office positions and the management positions. There is a labor shortage, and if I lose my operations manager with all that we have going on out there, it’s going to be tough. So I’m saying we need a full-time person to help answer the phones…we’re going to need to scale back if we don’t get the help that we need.”
Along with an increase in service, Kaminsky told the board that recycling revenue was up, expected to be over $1.4 million this year, against a budget of $850,000.
“Markets have been really good this year, and hopefully they will continue,” said Kaminsky. “We are seeing a lot more revenue and we’re seeing a lot more volume.”
Part of the complication in running numbers of expected revenue margins for the year is that the department has been operating on a new system as of November, which has added to the stress of being short-staffed.
“I think we need to approve this,” said Supervisor JoAnn Wingers. “I think we need to have phone calls answered, because I know previously we had a horrible time getting ahold of people to pick up our garbage. It’s much better now–we’ve had good service. And we hope it continues.”
Typical calls to the department include cross referencing account records, scheduling and checking of materials handling procedures that differ between residents, according to Kaminsky.
“That phone call takes five to six minutes,” said Kaminsky. “One person can’t do it, I’m sorry. Maybe a few years ago, before we got this busy, but now we really need two. And if I lose an operations manager, we’re really going to be screwed.”
Winger moved to approve the resolution, seconded by James Foley, passing with Rohrbeck as sole opposition.
The following week, the resolution died as it reached the full Board of Supervisors, failing to reach a two-thirds majority–17 for and 10 against. Those voting against included Supervisors Denise Brusveen, Brad Cook, Char Holtan, Adam Field, Kim Manley, Keith Miller, Jon Plumer, Rohrbeck, Steven Rohrbeck, and Eric Shimpach.
At the meeting the Board of Supervisors also approved an ordinance revising the solid waste fee structure in 2022, including increases in garbage cart rental from $12 to $13 per month, and recycling from $10 to $11.