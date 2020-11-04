By receiving a little more than 59% of the total votes, incumbent Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) was re-elected to occupy the Wisconsin State Assembly seat in District 42, which covers most of Columbia County.
Plumer defeated newcomer Melissa Arndt (D-Rio), who received just under 41% of votes. One-hundred percent of the precincts reported results.
Things were a little closer when looking at the numbers specific to Columbia County, with Plumer having the edge with 55% of the votes. Of his total 19,403 votes that were reported, 11,473 came from the county. Arndt had 9,213 of her 13,379 votes come from Columbia County residents.
Plumer was voted into the Assembly by special election in 2018 when the member at that time decided to retire.
For the District 81 Assembly seat, which covers the northwest portion of Columbia County, Democrat David Considine beat Republican David Dahlke by receiving nearly 57% of the votes as all precincts reported results. The percentage was near identical within the 8,000 votes from Columbia County residents.
In other area elections that were deemed official, Republican Glenn Grothman was re-elected as Congress Representative in District 6. He received more than 59% of the votes, beating Democrat Jessica King. Grothman has about 52% of Columbia County votes.
For District 14 of the Wisconsin Senate, Republican Joan Ballweg beat Republican Joni Anderson by receiving almost 65% of the total votes. Ballweg received nearly 57% of Columbia County votes. All precincts reported results there as well.
In elections solely related to Columbia County, the four positions on the ballot were all unopposed — all seeking re-election won. The unofficial results were:
District Attorney: Brenda Yaskal (96.24%)
County Clerk: Sue Moll (98.01%)
County Treasurer: Stacy Opalewski (98.1%)
Register of Deeds: Lisa Krintz (98.17%)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.