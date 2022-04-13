The Spring Election is a non-partisan event to determine local governance, but at least one active political operator has taken a keen interest in the School District of Lodi.
In the last few days before the April 5 election, many residents received flyers in the mail saying: “Do you believe parents should have a voice in their child’s education? Then vote Heather Baron and Scott Bilse for Lodi School Board on April 5th.”
The flyer noted that it was not authorized by any candidate or candidate committee, but was paid for by Lodi Parents for Change.
Bilse, asked about the flyers, explained that he was not aware of the effort before they began arriving in mailboxes and that throughout the campaign he has made a point of distancing himself from any specific group.
Baron has similarly said that she did not know about the materials until she received them in her own mailbox.
"School board elections are supposed to be bi-partisan," said Baron, "but that is completely up to the voter. That is their decision to base their vote on the candidate's political stance, or not. If that is something that is known or not, that is up to the voter."
Lodi Parents for Change does not appear to have a public Facebook page, Twitter account, or other online presence. The group is registered as an independent expenditure committee according to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission’s online Campaign Finance Information System.
The group, which registered with the state on March 16, lists eight contributors. Seven of those who have reported donations are area residents listed with Lodi addresses, along with a Madison insurance agent who lives in Poynette. Their contributions are listed as between $40 and $200.
The largest contribution to the group, $1,313, came from the registered committee treasurer, Lane Ruhland, an attorney with Ruhland Law and Strategy, LLC, in Waunakee. In August 2020 Ruhland was the subject of a complaint to the Wisconsin Bar Association by non-profit watchdog organization Campaign for Accountability.
The complaint accused Ruhland of work inconsistent with the ethics of the Wisconsin Bar Association, specifically in representing two parties with conflicting interests. The issue was that Ruhland had represented Donald Trump’s presidential campaign at the end of July 2020, according to federal court filings, and one week later was identified as the person who dropped off rapper Kanye West’s campaign filing documents and signature sheets in his attempt to appear on the Wisconsin ballot running for President of the United States.
A Brown County judge later denied West’s bid to appear on the ballot, citing late filing of documents, with Lane entering the Elections Commission’s front door about 14 seconds after 5 p.m. The application was further challenged with accusations that many of the signatures were acquired by misleading people into believing they were signing something different, in addition to inclusion of names such as Mickey Mouse, Bernie Sanders, and Kanye West’s name more than once.
Lodi Parents for Change’s campaign registration statement includes a Gmail account as an email contact. The Lodi Enterprise has submitted questions regarding group membership and whether the committee has further local campaign goals beyond the Spring 2020 school board election, but to date with no reply. Calls made to Ruhland’s listed phone number with request for comment have also been unanswered as of publication.