The Lodi Optimists Club hosted a forum on Wednesday afternoon, introducing some of the Lodi area’s county board candidates to community members and making them available for questions from the public.
The Optimists invited District 25 candidates Jon Plumer and Tess Carr, District 26 candidates Kyle Kurt and Theresa Valencia, and District 27 candidates Jamie Julian and Jeff Leckwee, of those, Carr, Valencia, Julian and Leckwee participated.
In their opening statements the four candidates did not describe themselves as dramatic outsider change agents, but more as residents willing to take on the responsibility of ensuring the success of local government.
Jamie Julian, who grew up closer to Portage and moved to Lodi with work in Dane County as a trade association programs director, said that she was not in the race “to put out fires”, but wanted to be part of the ongoing process.
“I just kind of want to participate,” said Julian, “there’s a lot of changing of hands and handing off of batons over the years in local government and I want to be a part of that.”
Jeffrey Leckwee, although he was not raised in Lodi, told the group he would come to Lodi to visit relatives since he was young before moving to Lodi and raising a family there.
“I’ve got a lot of interest and I have a lot of family members who live right here in town and the area has been especially good for my family and I,” said Leckwee, “and I feel like I would like to repay some of that.”
Leckwee told the group he had earlier been at a county meeting with exiting District 27 supervisor Nancy Long and felt that he would be happy to follow in her footsteps as a local representative.
Valencia opened by speaking more specifically on an area of interest than the other three, explaining that her work as a tool trades educator in Madison and Portage has lended to her belief that she could be of service as a problem solver and looking toward potential untapped potential in the county: “I just feel like there is a lot, especially with economic development, that we can combine with teaching.”
Airing a sentiment echoed throughout the event, Carr introduced herself by differentiating the responsibilities of local government from the political environment of state and federal offices.
“I believe that local government should be about serving my neighbors and not politics,” said Carr. “It’s time to bring principled public service to our divided and partisan government.”
Carr explained that she would be able to help the board reach responsible compromises and negotiated resolutions based on her experience in corporate law negotiating superfund settlements and advising companies on compliance and transaction strategy.
She was also unique among the candidates in calling out her opponent as a reason for her decision to run for office, pointing out that incumbent Jon Plumer had missed about a third of regular board meetings.
Despite the emphasis on the nonpartisan nature of local seats, the first question from a Town of Lodi woman went directly to state and national politics, asking candidates for their takes on the state-funded election investigation led by former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, the final report released a day earlier with Gableman calling for decertification of the 2020 election results.
The question went to Julian first, who did not see a lot that could be at the county level, given that it was a project of the state legislature, though she recognized that there were concerns around it. Leckwee called it an “all too typical scenario” given current politics and that although he would not call it a waste of money, he said that he believed there was “due diligence” in the follow-up from the 2020 election, with more than enough judges ruling on the case already.
Valencia answered: “with $700,000 we could have trained a lot of skilled trades-people,” arguing that if money had been spent on education as opposed to “a wild goose chase,” the county would be further ahead economically.
Carr described the question as a culmination of why she was running for office, telling the group that on election day she had spent 16 hours at a polling place. “And I was absolutely blown away by the training, the dedication and the transparency and the even-handed administration of that election. There is no way it could be even more solid, any more cross-checked, there were observers from any and all parties…and when I came home exhausted, I left them there, still doing their wrapping-up work. I thought, ‘wow, we’re lucky.’”
The process of going forward with the investigation after previous checks and court rulings, Carr said, instilled a partisan divide in what had been a non-partisan process, an effect she would like to stem at the county level through non-partisan representation.
The second question was familiar to the candidates and many involved with the Columbia County Board of Supervisors, asking for their opinions on the current board meeting schedule, with most meetings taking place on weekday mornings and afternoons. Many have argued that the scheduling narrows the pool of county board members and meeting participants to largely retirees, farmers, and political professionals who can either determine their own work schedules or are given flexibility by their employers.
Leckwee said the issue was “definitely something that should be changed or talked-about.” And that as a retiree, he had the luxury of free time to participate. Carr similarly said that meetings should be scheduled for late afternoons and evenings.
Valencia and Julian both pointed to the board’s scheduling as an area of anxiety, with Julian saying that she planned to use time off from work to attend meetings. Valencia said that this was something that was keeping her up at night, worrying about balancing her work schedule and the county’s meeting schedule. She also proposed a possible solution with remote attendance, saying that after teaching through the past two years, “I can set up AV in a minute.”
Over the next 45 minutes the candidates fielded seven more questions from the audience covering whether the board should be open to public referendums, the most challenging issues ahead for the board, managing local tax burdens and economic development.
A specific issue on the horizon is the decommissioning of the coal-fired Columbia Energy Center. Candidates discussed surrounding topics included future plans for energy in the county, environmental concerns in the process, and how it would affect taxes, particularly for those that live in the vicinity who are expected to see a substantial increase in tax rates after losing tax subsidies from Alliant Energy.
Candidates for the Columbia County Board of Supervisors will be continuing on the local campaign trail, leading up to the April 5 Spring Election. For a list of candidates appearing on your local ballot and details on your local polling place, visit MyVote.WI.gov.