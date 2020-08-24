At its monthly meeting on Aug. 18, the Lodi Common Council gave approval to Police Chief Wayne Smith for two separate purchases. One purchase is for two new speed signs within the city and the other was for a new police vehicle.
The two speed signs, similar to those located on Highways 113 and 60 as you enter city limits, will cost $5,819. Lodi Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd said that Smith was able to find a grant that will go toward the purchase of the signs.
The current signs are actually illegal where they are located, according to Groves Lloyd, because they flash an additional red “slow down” and green “thank you” message.
Smith added that state statute says that the only color that can be displayed on state highways is amber, which is only the color of the speed indicator on the current signs.
Groves Lloyd said she and Smith have received numerous complaints about speeding near the primary, middle and high school. The question of turning the intersection by the high school’s Performing Arts Center exit into a four-way stop was also brought up to Groves Lloyd. She said that a four-way stop may not be the best way to address the issue. She was in favor of the signs because she noted how well the current signs work to control traffic speed.
With the purchase of the two new signs, the current signs will be moved to Sauk Street near Lodi Primary and Middle School, where the flashing red and green messages are acceptable.
One sign will be placed facing west, with east-bound traffic picking up the sign near the bottom of the hill near the primary school as Reynolds Road turns into Sauk Street. The other will be placed facing east, with west-bound traffic on Sauk Street picking up the sign near the middle school.
The soon-to-be-purchased signs will replace the current ones as they only flash amber-colored lights, with a “slow down” message for vehicles going too fast.
Council member Steve Clemens asked if the police department was able to log the data reported within the signs. Smith said that it could, but the department needs to update its equipment to download the reports.
Smith was also able to save $1,000 on the two signs through a “Twin Pack Special” discount. The Public Works Department will transport the current signs and install the new ones once they arrive.
The council also approved amending the 2020 budget so Smith could purchase a new squad vehicle to replace an aging one. Smith said that the department is currently sitting at $74,000 under its proposed 2020 budget. Smith had budgeted for two new vehicles in the 2021 budget, but was asking to purchase one new vehicle now and save money in the future.
“It puts $48,000 less stress on the 2021 budget,” Smith said. He added that next year’s police budget would drop from $947,000 to $899,000.
Smith is confident that the new squad will arrive by Dec. 31, so it can be paid for this fiscal year. The department is also waiting on a squad purchased in April, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both approvals by the council toward the police department were unanimous.
