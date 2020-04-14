April 6: A 23-year-old female was given a warning for speeding during a traffic stop.
April 6: A 35-year-old female was stopped and cited for operation with suspended registration.
April 6: Assisted with Division of Criminal Investigation and Columbia County Sheriff with drug investigation in the City of Lodi.
April 6: Warning for no tail lights activated during traffic stop.
April 7: Subject discovered painting positive Lodi message on concrete barrier on private property. Subject advised she did not have permission. Subject advised to discontinue painting without permission.
April 8: Columbia County Dispatch advised that a neighbor heard yelling and a statement: “Stop drinking, you’re killing your child.” Disturbance was in 800 block of Meadowview. Investigation revealed parties having a disagreement about alcohol use. Disagreement did not rise to criminal level. Subjects warned.
April 8: Assisted Portage Police Department with welfare check of a subject and two juveniles that left the City of Portage prior to law enforcement contact. Female parent and two juveniles contacted and no issue or problem. Portage Police Department advised.
April 8: Lodi officer conducted traffic stop. Driver given verbal warning for moving violation.
April 8: Traffic stop for registered owner showing revoked status. Driver within occupation hours.
April 9: City of Lodi police officer conducted traffic stop for moving violation. Scott Brennan was arrested for operating while under the influence – fourth offense. Brennan was transported to the Columbia County Jail without incident where he was booked on that charge.
April 9: Gas drive off from March 1 reported. Subject identified and reported that they thought they paid with credit card at the pump. Subject returned to Kwik Trip to pay for fuel.
April 9: Removed deceased rabbit from roadway 100 block of Joyce Dr.
April 9: Lodi BP reporting insufficient funds check presented for payment on March 15. Subject did not respond to NSF check mailer. Criminal investigation initiated.
April 9: Lodi officer conducted traffic stop on Water Street near Mill Street for speed violation. Savana Amble was cited for speeding.
April 9: City of Lodi police officer observed a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Water Street with its hazard lights on. Upon contact with driver, it was determined that driver lost serpentine belt and was unable to drive the vehicle. Driver contacted a tow to remove vehicle. Law enforcement was no longer needed on scene due to the vehicle not being a traffic hazard.
April 9: Small black chihuahua found in the area of Millston Avenue and Fair Street. Caller took dog to Lodi Vet.
April 9: Columbia County deputy conducted traffic stop on County Highway J near Development Road. No assistance needed.
April 10: Lodi officer responded to the 300 block of N. Hill Street for a report of a verbal disturbance. Investigation ongoing.
April 10: A 31-year-old male was given a warning for speeding.
April 10: A 57-year-old male was stopped and given a warning for a moving violation.
April 10: Traffic stop initiated for non-registration. Curtis Martin III, 20, of Iowa, was cited for operating without a valid license and failure to have child in safety restraint. Dajah Green, 19, of Illinois, was given a 10-day corrective notice for non-registration of an auto.
April 10: Lodi police officer responded to 300 block of N. Hill in the City of Lodi for state order violation. Six subjects were playing basketball and reminded to keep 6 feet distancing.
April 11: Received 911 call from Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Lodi. Contact was made with resident who did not realize she called 911. Resident was okay and no law enforcement action was taken.
April 11: A 27-year-old female was given a corrective notice for an equipment violation during a traffic stop.
April 11: Received a report of a lost wallet in the 200 block of N. Main Street.
April 11: Officers dispatched to the 200 block of Water Street for a disturbance. Dispatch advised the parties involved were separated. After investigation of the incident, Joseph B. Scales, 25, City of Lodi, was cited for disorderly conduct.
April 12: Traffic stop conducted for equipment violation. Driver had revoked license and 4-year-old not in a booster seat. Driver issued citation for operating while revoked and not having 4-year-old in booster seat. Vehicle towed from scene and occupants picked up by valid driver.
April 12: A 25-year-old male was given a warning for a moving violation during a traffic stop.
April 12: Traffic stop initiated for an equipment violation. Driver Extor Castellano Lumbi was issued a misdemeanor citation for operating without a valid license third-plus and a municipal citation for operating a moving vehicle without insurance.
April 13: Lodi police officer stopped vehicle for speeding. Driver issued written warning.
April 13: 911 hang-up from area of cell tower on Prospect Avenue. No emergency found.
