If you are planning to vote absentee for the upcoming April 5 election, their is one major change to the process.
A recent Wisconsin court decision has now disallowed the use of drop boxes for all absentee ballots, even if a municipality’s drop box is securely locked outside the city, town or village halls.
Area city, town and village clerks are urging voters to use other means for returning an absentee ballot this spring. If a ballot is placed in a drop box and the clerk cannot make contact with the resident, the ballot will not be counted.
Natalie Megow, clerk for the village of Poynette, said that a sign will be placed on the drop box at its Village Hall, along with sealing the opening.
Also, the new state regulation now states that voters must drop off their own ballots at municipal buildings. Any ballot delivered by any other person, who is not the voter listed on the envelope, will not be counted. Spouses and other family members are no longer able to drop off each other’s ballots. The absentee ballots can also be mailed back — the best scenario, according to Megow, if done in a timely manner.
All absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on April 5. Megow noted that in-person absentee voting can be done at Poynette Village Hall from from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 22-April 1.
Residents of smaller municipalities may have a tougher time voting absentee in-person due to some non-regular business hours.
Regular in-person voting is 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.