Staffing at the Lodi Town Hall has become an issue.
On Thursday, the town board held a special meeting to come up with solutions – at least on a temporary basis.
The town is going to advertise for the position of clerk, with April Goeske’s last day being July 30 and her replacement – hired as of Wednesday, July 14, on a verbal agreement – declining the offer of employment on Tuesday, July 20.
“We may end up on not having a clerk on the 31st of this month,” said Town Board Chair James Brooks.
In an email to the Lodi Enterprise-Poynette Press, Goeske said she is leaving because the town board decided not to renew her contract. Goeske had asked to go part-time starting Aug. 1, so the town hired a deputy treasurer in December 2020 and a deputy clerk in April 2021.
The plan was that the deputy treasurer would become a part-time treasurer on Aug. 1 and that the deputy clerk would become the full-time clerk. Then, Goeske planned to stay on indefinitely as part-time deputy clerk/treasurer to train them.
However, the deputy treasurer quit on June 20, and Goeske said that when the deputy clerk found out she’d be working alone, without Goeske’s help, she decided to leave as of July 30.
The board looked at various options for filling the clerk’s duties until a permanent one can be hired. Brooks, as town board chair, was given authorization to reach out to various candidates to see if someone could serve as an interim bonded, sworn-in clerk or at least fulfill some of the clerical duties of the position.
Board members were also directed to come up with possible candidates as well and submit the names to Brooks. A special meeting of the board would then be called to ratify the hiring.
After the job description for clerk was approved, discussion turned to filling the town treasurer position on a temporary basis. Brooks said the town had received no applicants for the position since it was advertised. He asked the board for permission to extend the job announcement.
The town’s auditor, KerberRose Certified Public Accountants, of Wisconsin Rapids, submitted a proposal to offer to fill the role of temporary clerk-treasurer. Brooks talked about how there wouldn’t be anybody else who knew the town’s finances like KerberRose.
However, as of July 1, the positions of clerk and treasurer with the town were separated. So, Brooks said he would need to talk to the firm about simply being the temporary treasurer.
Another sticking point: if KerberRose took over as temporary treasurer, the firm could not then serve as the town’s auditor.
Town Board Supervisor Karla Faust said that in addition to putting out feelers for possible front-desk help, she would ask her bookkeeper to work five hours a week as a temporary treasurer. A motion was unanimously approved by the board to have Faust reach out to the individual to see if there was interest at $30 an hour with hours capped at 10.
Next, the board addressed the idea of establishing temporary hours of operation for the Town Hall. Brooks said, “We have to have somebody in here, unless any town supervisors want to sit here.”
Brooks said front-desk help was needed to handle things like building permits.
The board approved a motion to hire temporary help for up to 40 hours a week. The motion also gave the town board chair authorization to come up with the Town Hall hours of operation.
Faust compared the situation to other businesses currently having trouble hiring people.
“It is what it is. We just have to get through it,” said Faust.