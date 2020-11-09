Incumbent Republican Jon Plumer will retain his Assembly District 42 seat, as he topped Melisa Arndt in Tuesday’s election.
With all precincts reporting, Plumer garnered 59.2 percent of the vote, with Arndt finishing with 40.8 percent.
The 42nd Assembly District covers portions of Dane, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Marquette counties, including the communities of Lodi and Poynette.
In Columbia County, Plumer garnered 55.43 percent of the vote, compared to
In the Presidential race, Columbia County went for Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Michael Pence edged Democratic challenger Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, 49.90 percent to 48.38 percent.
In the City of Lodi, turnout was 91 percent. City Clerk Brenda Ayers said voting went smoothly.
There were 2,006 ballots cast in the City of Lodi, with 60.16 percent voting for Biden/Harris and 37.99 favoring Trump/Pence.
The Village of Poynette recorded record turnout, according to Village Clerk Natalie Megow. A total of 1,443 voters, including all absentee voters, participated.
Megow said many had said they had never voted before or hadn’t voted in a long time. A total of 117 people registered to vote on election day, Megow said.
All but 14 of the 847 absentee ballots Poynette sent out were returned. Of those 14, 12 changed their mind and decided to vote in-person.
“We were shocked at the turnout,” said Megow. “It was steady throughout until about 6:30 p.m.”
Most in-person voters showed up 7 a.m., said Megow. Between 7:30-8 p.m., she said there was only one voter, while the period of 4-6 p.m. was another peak for in-person voting.
Poynette voters favored Biden/Harris by a margin of 51 percent to 46.92 percent.
In the Town of Lodi, 2,323 ballots were cast, with 49.76 percent of voters going for Trump/Pence, compared to 48.86 for Biden/Harris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.