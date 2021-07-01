U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced that his staff will be available for mobile office hours next week in Merrimac.
These office hours allow constituents to meet with the senator’s staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.
The Merrimac office hours will take place Friday, July 9, from noon to 1 p.m. at Merrimac Village Hall, 100 Cook St.
Note: Staff-led mobile office hours are closed to press. Recording devices of any kind are not allowed. These restrictions are put in place for the privacy of constituents we are here to assist.