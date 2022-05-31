Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) visited the Arlington Agricultural Research Station on Friday, May 27 and joined a roundtable discussion about how to help with the mental health of farmers.
She has been doing her part in Washington D.C. to help farmers who may be struggling.
“It’s hard to find a farmer who wasn’t in stress in the state,” Baldwin said.
In 2018, Baldwin authored the Farmers First Act to provide competitive grant funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to state departments of agriculture, state extension services, nonprofits and tribes to establish ways to help, provide suicide prevention training for farm advocates , create support groups and re-establish the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN). This legislation was included in the 2018 Farm Bill.
In October 2021, the USDA announced that nearly $25 million for 50 grants supporting FRSAN State Department of Agriculture projects was distributed. The FRSAN connects farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural-based occupations to stress assistance programs that can increase behavioral health awareness, literacy, and positive outcomes for ag producers, worker and their families.
Baldwin said that having “reliable and stable” funding was “really, really impactful.”
Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh also joined the discussion. She added that it’s not just farmers in Wisconsin or the Midwest can receive funding and other resources as funds are available to all 50 states.
Joy Kirkpatrick, a farm succession outreach specialist at the UW-Madison Extension for the Center of Dairy Profitability said that there’s still a disconnect between farmers and health care providers.
“Farmers won’t say they’re stressed,” she said, adding that they’ll transfer their feelings into talking about the conditions their farm. Fitzpatrick added that farmers need to be surrounded with the right resources to make them “comfortable with having those uncomfortable conversations.”
Fitzpatrick went on to say that farmers are usually focused on the short-term, trying to navigate through whatever crisis is currently happening on the farm. Since 2016, she said several factors have attributed to changes in the life of a farmer, and “a return to regularly scheduled broadcasting” is becoming less and less evident.
According to Fitzpatrick, a farmer’s stress comes from several areas, including having no time away from the farm, not engaging in social activities and having to be self reliant.
“Thinking about farm succession (the passing of the farm to the next generation) is a huge stressor,” Kirkpatrick said.
A few farmers, who have suffered from depression in the past, also took part of the round-table discussion.
The work continues for Baldwin on this subject. She said it was a top priority of hers to continue actions within the Farmers First Act and to be able to authorize a higher level of resources, including people who are able to see the early warning signs of depression and stress.
“We still need to ask the probing questions,” Baldwin said. “We need to expand all of it.”
Randy Rocker, dairy producer and founder of the Farmer Angel Network, which helps communities support agriculture by providing education and resources to focus on mental health, also joined the discussion. The talk was moderated by Pam Jahnke.
The discussion came as May was Mental Health Awareness Month.