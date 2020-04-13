Dane County has posted the unofficial results of the April 7 election, showing that Mary Lou Hyatt has won the election for Dane Village President.
Hyatt challenged Village President Roger Schmidt both in the 2018 and in the 2020 spring elections. According to the results on the Dane County website, she was successful in the April 7 recent race. Hyatt received 172 votes, 53 percent, to Schmidt's 146 (45.2 percent).
Not all election totals are available as of yet on the site.
