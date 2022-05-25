Following recommendations from the Plan Commission, the Lodi Common Council approved a zoning ordinance change for a property located on Gay Street.
Parcel 195.02 is owned by Brad and Nicole Skrum and sits to the south of another property owned by the couple, who operate Hidden Treasures Properties LLC. The southern property is zoned R-2, which is only for single or two-family homes (duplexes). The Skrums plan to build additional dwellings on the property and went to the Plan Commission to request a change to the zoning designation.
The Skrums want to build a trio of connected three-bedroom apartments, with all units accessible from Gay Street. The original proposal was for four units, but the Plan Commission laid out a few other conditions, with one being that the number of units be dropped from four to three. However, within the regulations, it was possible for six units to be built on the property.
Also because the Skrums own both properties, it’ll be easy for them to accommodate another request of the Commission. Due to a certain-sized lot needed to house three units, the property line separating the north and south parcels will be moved 28 feet to the north, slightly shrinking the Skrums main property.
“The Plan Commission unanimously approved this, contingent on the landowners moving the property line to enlarge the vacant lot,” said Council President Rich Stevenson, who also is Chair of the Plan Commission. “A three-unit building on the plat is within the regulations.”
It is estimated that the buildable lot is now 18,860 square feet and has 121 feet of frontage, well beyond both minimal requirements needed for an R-3 zoned lot. The new building will be 96-feet wide and meet all necessary setback requirements.
When Gay Street was reconstructed recently, three laterals were installed to the parcel, which will now serve the three proposed units.
“There’s a deed restriction (for the Skrums) to not put more than three units in, even though six units are allowable,” Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd said. “It also doesn’t restrict any future property owners from coming back to the commission and requesting to put up more units.”
Consent agenda approved
The Council unanimously approved all items on its consent agenda May 17, which includes the upcoming Memorial Day parade, the Mammoth Fun Run and Hike along the Ice Age Trail, and Susie the Duck Day.
This year’s Memorial Day parade, presented by American Legion Post 216, will feature 100-150 entrants and start at the intersection of Columbus and Main streets. It will then travel north along Main Street, turn west onto Lodi Street, then south on Water Street, and conclude at Veterans Memorial Park.
The Mammoth Fun Run and Hike, organized by Lodi Valley’s chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance, will take place Saturday, June 4. It will be a 6K course (roughly 3.75 miles) and begin at 8 a.m. within the Lodi Marsh section of the Ice Age Trail. The course will then span along the West Marsh Loop, then back north along the trail, and conclude at Doctors Park at the intersection of Corner and Main streets.
Susie the Duck Day is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13 and will be organized by the Lodi and Lake Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce. The event will take place along Spring and Sodders streets from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will feature a vendor market, live music, beer garden, food trucks and children’s activities.
Ayers officially approved for City Administrator role
The Council approved the official hiring of Brenda Ayers as the new City Administrator — effective May 23 — as well as the job description of the position, and the change of governmental structure for the city. The city of Lodi will now transition from a Mayor-Council to a Mayor-Council-City Administrator form of government.
Ayers has been partly fulfilling the duties of City Administrator, along with Groves Lloyd. Ayers has been the City Clerk.
With the change, Ayers will report only to the Mayor, while she will supervise the City Clerk, Accounting Manager/Treasurer, Management Analyst and Director of Operations. She will also have general oversight of the Police Chief, but all actions pertaining to the department will still be made by its commission.
The new position will also transfer several responsibilities away from the Mayor.
Other notes
— The Council approved Class A liquor license for eight establishments and Class B licenses for seven establishments. It was noted that all license applications went through the standard reviews by the Lodi Police Department and no issues were found with any of the 15 who applied.
— The Council approved all applications for coin-operated amusements (pool tables, dart boards, juke boxes, etc.); 10 within Waddle Inn, three at Lloyd’s and four at Spring Creek Restaurant.
— The Council passed a resolution to suspend enforcement of an ordinance relating to lawn care practices through May 31 in its response to “No Mow May.” It is “to allow pollinator species to emerge and early flowering grasses to establish, which may result in ground cover exceeding established height restrictions.”