The City of Lodi announced today that the polling place for the Nov. 3, General Election will be held at the United Methodist Church, located at 130 Locust Street.
“After many discussions, we made the decision to move the polling place from City Hall to the United Methodist Church,” City Clerk Brenda Ayers said. “The decision to find a more suitable location was made after considering the need for social distancing and the likelihood of a higher than normal voter turnout. The Methodist Church offers a large hall that allows for better spacing of voting booths and a large parking lot to accommodate the anticipated numbers of voters."
The location change was discussed and approved by the Common Council during its September meeting.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. In-person absentee voting will begin Tuesday, Oct. 20 and continue until Friday, Oct. 30 at the Clerk's Office in City Hall.
