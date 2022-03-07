At the Columbia County Highway Committee’s March 3 meeting, a packed room applauded the commission’s approval of an ordinance allowing ATVs and UTVs on certain local roads despite reservations of the Highway Safety Commission and lack of support from vehicle manufacturers.
Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy outlined stipulations of the proposal in the committee’s Feb. 3 meeting, a similarly crowded morning meeting. Helmets would be required, along with a driver’s license, proof of insurance, higher traffic roads would be off limits, a speed limit of 35 mph would apply to ATVs and UTVs, they would require headlights, tail lights and brake lights, and multiple vehicles would need to travel single file.
Implementation of the ordinance, including new signage throughout the county was estimated at a cost between $10,000 and $30,000.
One of the prominent concerns of discussion was the degree to which the ordinance agreed with state statutes. To sort out the issue, committee member Jon Plumer of Columbia County District 25 (and state representative of Assembly District 42) texted legislative staff in the meeting to verify how it compared to recent state law.
Committee member Henry St. Maurice argued that although there were safety concerns in allowing ATVs and UTVs on highways, it was not unique.
“It was pointed out to me that you could have a buggy, a bicycle, or a 1910 Model-T Ford, and pose the same safety risks,” said St. Maurice. “We’re not talking about eliminating the risks, we’re talking about controlling the risks.”
St. Maurice then moved to have the draft forwarded to the Highway Safety Commission for review.
On Feb. 11 the Highway Safety Commission, particularly members of law enforcement, aired concerns about enforceability of the proposed rules, as Portage Assistant Chief Rich Hoege, previously of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, explained.
The enforcement of it is that any driver under 18 has to have a valid license and a helmet,” said Hoege, “and if someone’s wearing a full-faced helmet driving an ATV or UTV, as a law enforcement officer, reasonably, I have no idea what their age is, I have no reasonable suspicion to pull them over just because they are wearing a helmet.”
An officer would be hard pressed, according to Hoege, to tell the difference, for instance, between a female driver and a 12-year-old boy that had taken an ATV without his parents’ permission. It was also disconcerting, Hoege explained that legally ATVs and UTVs are treated differently from other vehicles.
“If they fail to signal and create an accident, t-bone another vehicle,” said Hoege, “with it being an ATV, as a recreational vehicle, it won’t show up on their driving record.”
Once again, the meeting space was filled to capacity with proponents of county ATV/UTV trails, one visitor suggested: “There are thousands and thousands of people who are safe all the time and you’re trying to make up all these rules for maybe 1%.”
As discussion turned to what would be defined as appropriate use of ATVs and UTVs, Hardy pointed out that there was a lack of support on the part of vehicle manufacturers as he had letters from the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association and Specialty Vehicle Institute of America. A letter from the ROHVA clarified that the position of members is that in regards to safety of their vehicles’ use on highways: “It is not.”
The ROHVA corporate membership includes Can-Am, Honda, Kawasaki, Mahindra, Polaris, Textron and Yamaha, while the SVIA includes Arctic Cat, BRP, Honda, Kawasaki, KYMCO, Polaris, Suzuki, Textron, and Yamaha.
One ATV/UTV enthusiast was skeptical of the letters’ validity, telling the commission: “In my opinion they wrote those letters to protect their financial purposes: they’re protecting their butts is what they’re doing. If they didn’t draft that out, they could be sued for anything.”
The role of the Highway Safety Commission is primarily that of an advisory committee, and as such, it was decided among several members that the group could not, in good faith, send the draft ordinance back to the Highway Committee without comment.
The draft was sent to the Highway Committee recommending that the text of the draft agree with state law, adding that the Highway Safety Commission, “does so with significant concerns about inability to address equipment safety, driver safety, and enforcement.”
At the Highway Committee’s March 3 meeting, many of those same ATV/UTV enthusiasts again attended, supporting the ordinance, and also requesting that more roads be opened to ATV/UTV use, including connections to Lake Wisconsin and going north to Marquette County.
Hardy explained where issues were in opening Lake Wisconsin to off-road vehicles, saying, “The west side of Lodi is very difficult…we have about one accident a month on that roadway.”
County Road I, he explained, carries about 100 dump trucks a day, while there are alternate routes for surrounding destinations.
Plumer similarly said that he supported the ordinance, but had reservations surrounding Lake Wisconsin.
“Driving through Okee is hazardous to cars half the time,” said Plumer telling the group that added summer foot traffic would make safe ATV use in the area harder to imagine. “These are all changes we can do further on down the road.”
Since the ordinance has been approved in the Highway Committee, it proceeds to the Executive Committee on March 7, then the Finance Committee on March 10, before going to the full Board of Supervisors on March 16.