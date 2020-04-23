Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney swore-in 12 new Dane County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday, April 20. They practiced social distancing during a private ceremony. Lodi's Brianna Johnson, 23, was one of the 12. The entire group included: Patrick Eith, 28 of Stoughton; Jacob Getz, 30 of Barneveld; Travis Hamilton, 23 of Portage; Brianna Johnson, 23 of Lodi; Kendall Kaatz, 24 of Franklin; Hunter Marshall, 22 of Fitchburg; Nathaniel Newberry, 26 of Madison; Julie Ribeiro, 22 of Madison; Alexander Schmidt, 23 of Milton; Andrew Tesch, 24 of Beaver Dam; Tyler Townsend, 33 of Madison; and Kaitlin Winnie, 25 of Janesville.