Brianna Johnson, 23, of Lodi, was one of 12 new Dane County Sheriff's deputies sworn in on Monday, April 20, by Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney.
Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, the ceremony was held in private. The Sheriff’s Office hopes to recognize these new deputies at a more formal ceremony at a later date.
After completing the Law Enforcement and Jail Academies, their first assignment will be in the Dane County Jail. The positions became available due to retirements and vacancies that occurred in the past year. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office continually recruits for deputy and civilian positions to fill vacancies as they occur. Applications can be found online at www.teamdane.com. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.