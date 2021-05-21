The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) is currently recruiting women and men ready to begin a career in law enforcement. The Southwest Region (SWR) DeForest Post, located at 911 W. North Street, is conducting an outdoor Open House from 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26.
Troopers and inspectors will be available to give a rundown of the current hiring timeline, share tips on how to prepare for a career at WSP and answer any questions.
“We’re looking for a diverse group of candidates,” WSP SWR Captain Jason Zeeh said. “People who find satisfaction in the patrol have a strong desire to serve the citizens of the state. They enjoy variety and flexibility; no two days are alike.”
Along with enforcing traffic and criminal laws, State Patrol officers have the option of serving in specialty units. Officers that work in aerial enforcement, the K-9 unit, crash reconstruction, dignitary protection, honor guard, human trafficking, drug interdiction, special weapons and tactics (SWAT) and commercial motor vehicle inspection will be present to discuss their jobs and answer questions.
No previous law enforcement experience is required to apply. The open house is timed to accommodate a variety of working schedules.
“We strongly encourage those interested in a career change to attend and learn more about law enforcement. We invest in candidates through paid academy and field training,” Captain Zeeh said.
The State Patrol’s 67th Recruit Class will begin training on Jan. 2, 2022 and graduate on July 1, 2022. Previous recruit classes have ranged in size from 25 to 50 cadets.
To learn more, visit www.wsp.wi.gov. In addition to the in-person open house, WSP is conducting virtual informational sessions.
There is also a “Meet a Recruiter — Virtual Information Sessions” that take place every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. through July 6. Recruiters are also available for questions at each WSP post.
More information about careers with the Wisconsin State Patrol can be found on the WSP website. The State Patrol is an equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.