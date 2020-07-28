The City of Lodi will be updating its audio and visual equipment within City Hall partially with funds received from the state’s Routes to Recovery grant.
In total, $200 million was to be divided among all counties, cities, villages, towns and federally recognized tribes throughout Wisconsin.
Lodi was to receive a total around $51,000 as a result of that grant. At its July 21 meeting, the common council approved the spending of $24,403.34 to update equipment within the council meeting room at City Hall.
The remainder of the grant could be used on other various projects for the city.
“We would draw from that (roughly $51,000) until the money is gone,” City Clerk Brenda Ayers said.
The audio/visual updates will make things easier as the council conducts meetings virtually. They are also needed at City Hall. Some of the funds could be spent on electronic equipment from council members as they conduct more work from home.
Alderman Steve Clemens advised other members of the council to not delay the approval because equipment costs could rise in the upcoming weeks.
The council approved the appointment of Lodi EMS Director Russ Schafer as director of emergency management.
Currently the position offers no compensation, but Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd said that the council could always revisit things and add compensation later.
Groves Lloyd said that Schafer had the most qualifications to hold the position and accepted the zero compensation.
The council also approved the renewal of its terms and conditions on the city’s agreement for banking services with Associated Bank for another two years {span}– {/span} it expires June 30, 2022.
In other news, it was noted that 22 people attended the public hearing at the most recent meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission. All were opposed to the planned rezoning for the Top of Lodi properties to commercial.
One council member said that the commercial applications “would be an uphill climb.”
Groves Lloyd added that residents were not in favor of mixed-use facilities either.
The planning and zoning commission has moved the topic to its December meeting.
Lodi School District Administrator Vince Breunig also provided an update to the council regarding the reopening plans for schools in the fall. He said he wanted the council to be aware of what is happening within the schools as well.
Breunig briefly outlined the three options discussed at the school board meeting July 13, but added a fourth option of students remaining in cohorts, or pods, throughout the day in middle and high school.
A question was asked of what models Breunig has seen implemented around the state. Breunig said that things were scattered across the state with Madison, Sun Prairie and Middleton schools going all virtual, while schools to the north are going blended and some schools to the west are bringing back all students for in-person classes.
Lodi will make its decision by, or at, its Aug. 10 meeting.
Library update
In his monthly report to the council, Library Director Alex LeClair noted that the installation of the new theater was complete in the Program Room.
The new equipment includes an 85-inch flatscreen TV, speaker, processor, DVD player and Clickshare. LeClair said that surround sound speakers were on backorder and will be installed as soon as they are delivered.
Also, the library instituted a mandatory mask policy on July 1, and is replacing two library page positions after Ben Simplot and Hannah Heider left.
Emma VanderKooi and Claire Schoenemann were hired as replacements. Both are LHS seniors.
The library is also now circulating PS4 and Switch video games to check out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.